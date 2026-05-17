Venus Williams makes French Open return at 45, partnering with Hailey Baptiste

US tennis legend Venus Williams is set to make her return to the French Open at the age of 45 later this month. The five-time Wimbledon champion will play in the women's doubles at the French Open this month together with Hailey Baptiste, who is 21 years her junior.

US tennis legend Venus Williams is set to make her return to the French Open at the age of 45 later this month. Williams will play in the women's doubles at the French Open this month together with Hailey Baptiste , who is 21 years her junior.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will not play in the women's singles at Roland Garros, however, after not receiving a wildcard invitation. Williams was a wild-card entry at the Australian Open, where she lost in the first round and became the oldest woman to compete in an Australian Open singles main draw. The American icon, who also boasts 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, previously held the No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles.

US tennis legend Venus Williams is set to make her return to the French Open at the age of 45 Williams will play in the women's doubles at the French Open together with Hailey Baptiste Williams lost the French Open singles final to her younger sister Serena in 2002 and they twice won the French Open doubles together, in 1999 and 2010. However, the elder Williams' comeback has been met with backlash in recent months with fans even pleading with her to put her racket down for good.

She slumped to her 10th straight defeat at the Madrid Open last month when she was sent packing in the Round of 128 by Spain's Kaitlin Quevedo. It came just weeks after she was also defeated in straight sets in the opening round of the Miami Open by Fran Jones.

Given she is ranked outside the world's top 500, the seven-time Grand Slam winner does not qualify for major championships or WTA Tour events automatically, yet due to her legendary status in the sport she is still getting special invitations to main draws and qualifying rounds. A number of fans, analysts and ex-players have been increasingly critical of the decision to give wildcards - which are typically awarded to promising young players or high-profile stars returning from injury - to Williams amid her declining form on the court.

And following her most recent losses, the outrage over her inclusion has intensified





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Venus Williams French Open 45 Women's Doubles Hailey Baptiste Wildcard Declining Form Wildcard Entries Legendary Status Disapproval WTA Tour Events

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