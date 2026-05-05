Venus Williams Praises Husband Andrea Preti's Unwavering Support

Tennis star Venus Williams publicly expresses her love and gratitude for her husband, Andrea Preti, after their appearance at the Met Gala, highlighting his exceptional support for her career and personal life.

Venus Williams has publicly expressed her deep affection and gratitude for her husband, Andrea Preti , following their appearance together at the prestigious Met Gala in New York City.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, served as a co-chair for this year's event, alongside luminaries such as Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour. The couple, who married last year with celebrations in both Florida and Italy, have become a prominent fixture in each other's lives, with Preti consistently present in Williams's box during tennis tournaments. The tennis star shared that Preti's support is unlike anything she has experienced before, even surpassing the unwavering encouragement of her family.

She playfully suggested that her husband may be even more invested in her victories than she is herself, describing him as her 'favorite person.

' This heartfelt declaration came during a post-Met Gala visit to a Raising Cane's restaurant in Harlem, highlighting Williams's down-to-earth nature despite her glamorous life. The Met Gala appearance marked their debut as a married couple on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with Williams stunning in a custom Swarovski gown and Preti looking elegant in a classic tuxedo.

Their connection began in 2024 at a Milan fashion show, an event Williams almost missed, after being single for six years. Williams's comments underscore the significant role Preti plays in her life, both personally and professionally. She emphasized the rarity of having a partner who not only loves and cares for her but also passionately supports her ambitions and is willing to 'fight' alongside her.

This level of dedication is particularly meaningful as Williams continues to compete at the highest level of tennis at the age of 45, navigating a recent streak of ten consecutive singles losses. Despite this challenging period, she remains determined and is even considering participating in the French Open this year.

The couple's shared experiences and mutual support are evident in their decision-making, as Williams expressed regret at having to miss the Rome tournament due to prior commitments, particularly given Preti's Italian heritage. She expressed a desire to continue playing on clay courts, indicating a shared enthusiasm for the sport and a commitment to spending time together.

The contrast between the high-fashion world of the Met Gala and Williams's casual stop at Raising Cane's demonstrates her ability to seamlessly navigate different spheres of life, remaining grounded and approachable despite her fame. The Swarovski gown, inspired by a painting commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery, further showcased Williams's artistic side and her connection to the cultural landscape.

Beyond the glamour and the tennis court, the story of Venus Williams and Andrea Preti is one of a genuine connection and unwavering support. Their meeting in Milan, almost by chance, blossomed into a marriage that has clearly brought joy and stability to Williams's life. The presence of her sister, Serena Williams, at the Met Gala, also radiating elegance in a silver gown, further highlighted the strong family bond that has always been a cornerstone of Venus's success.

As Williams contemplates her future in tennis, including a potential appearance at the French Open, she does so with the knowledge that she has a devoted partner by her side, someone who believes in her and is willing to share both the triumphs and the challenges. The couple's public displays of affection and mutual respect offer a refreshing glimpse into a relationship built on love, admiration, and a shared passion for life.

Their story serves as an inspiration, demonstrating that even in the midst of a demanding career and a public life, it is possible to find a deep and meaningful connection with another person. The details surrounding their weddings, one in Florida and one in Italy, suggest a desire to honor both their individual backgrounds and create lasting memories together





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