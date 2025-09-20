Tennis star Venus Williams was seen on the Italian island of Ischia preparing for her wedding to actor Andrea Preti, marking a new chapter for the iconic athlete. The announcement of the engagement came after she was seen riding in a golf cart on the island.

Tennis icon Venus Williams was recently observed by vacationers on the Italian island of Ischia , preparing for what appeared to be her wedding to actor Andrea Preti . Witnesses saw the five-time Wimbledon champion in a golf cart, dressed in a white dress and sun hat, the hat bearing the inscription 'SIG RA PETRI,' meaning Mrs. Petri in English. This sighting sparked immediate speculation and excitement among onlookers, confirming long-held rumors of the impending nuptials.

The wedding, which was reportedly scheduled for Friday, brought the tennis star, her sister Serena Williams, and other wedding guests to the picturesque island, with many wearing themed attire such as 'Team Groom' and 'Team Bride' T-shirts. The intimate setting and the presence of her sister, retired tennis pro Serena Williams, suggested a close-knit celebration amidst the natural beauty of Ischia. While Williams has typically kept her personal life private, this public appearance served as a significant reveal, highlighting a new chapter for the celebrated athlete.\ The engagement announcement was made public during a post-match interview at the D.C. Open in July, shortly after she won against Peyton Stearns. During this interview, Williams confirmed her engagement to Preti, expressing gratitude for his support and encouragement. Her remarks underscored her commitment to her professional tennis career while also acknowledging the significant role her fiancé played in her personal life. The decision to marry marks a departure from her previous statements, where she indicated that she was content and didn't feel a need to change her single status. Prior to her engagement, Williams had been linked to other individuals, including model Elio Pis and financier Nicholas Hammond, further highlighting the private nature of her past relationships. The wedding marks a significant moment for the star, who previously spoke openly about enjoying her independence. Her past remarks on relationships and marriage added weight to the announcement.\ Andrea Preti, 37, Williams' fiancé, is a model, actor, and director with a diverse background. He was raised in Denmark before relocating to Italy during his teenage years. Preti has a background in acting training, having studied at the Susan Batson Academy in New York. He has since been involved in the entertainment industry, working in front of and behind the camera in various productions. Notable projects include writing, directing, and starring in the 2014 indie film One More Day, as well as appearing in Italian television productions. Preti's career further suggests his diverse skill set and experience. Prior to the wedding, Williams had revealed that Preti had been a source of encouragement to her during her professional endeavors. With a successful career and an engagement, the public is eager to witness this new chapter in Williams' life. Venus Williams, with her storied career and private life, is set to embark on a new journey alongside Preti on the beautiful island. This recent public appearance has made headlines around the world





