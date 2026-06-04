Veolo Bike Trailer 2.0: Lighter, Faster, and Easier to Use

Veolo has released the Veolo Bike Trailer 2.0, a lighter, lower-profile, faster-rolling, more stable, and easier-to-use version of their previous trailer. The new trailer offers more add-on options tailored to various activities, including bringing your dog on adventures, hauling a boat or board to the lake, or carrying a week's shopping or a weekend's adventure gear.

Just two years ago, Veolo unveiled a lightweight two-wheeled trailer designed to make every cyclist rethink if a trailer was a better solution to hauling more gear.

Now, they are back with the Veolo Bike Trailer 2.0 – a lighter, lower-profile, faster-rolling, more stable, and easier-to-use version that builds on everything that made their first independent-suspension trailer a nice solution for carrying more by bike. Plus, Veolo now offers more add-on options tailored to bringing your dog on adventures, hauling a boat or board to the lake, or just more secure ways to carry a week's shopping or a weekend's adventure gear...

Why load your bike down with top-heavy bags? Or why would you need to buy a dedicated bike just to haul 4 bags of groceries home from the store, or to carry something even bigger? Instead, why not keep your high-performance bike light for most of the time.

Then, just hook up a lightweight and fast-rolling trailer for those bike trips that really do need to haul a lot more gear. That’s the concept behind the original Veolo bike trailer, and it’s still the core principle behind version 2.0. Only this time, the new trailer does everything better, lighter, and is easier to live with day to day. More than 20% weight reduction is pretty solid starting point.

The original Veolo trailer was already pretty lightweight at 8.5kg. But now this one is so light, if it was a bike, the UCI wouldn’t let you race it! The new trailer is a ~8.5cm narrower overall and a few centimeters longer shape, that also happens to sit your load 2cm lower. That means there’s a bit lower frontal area to pull through the wind.

But probably more importantly, it gives the Veolo 2.0 trailer a lower center of gravity for more stability over irregular terrain and improved cornering handling. Looking more closely, it’s also nice to see the move to a reinforced fabric platform for the main basket of the trailer vs. the bent aluminum sheet of the original. The change not only reduces weight, but means that the trailer will compress flat when not in use, taking up less storage space.

The new fabric basket, with new carbon-composite stiffener crossbars, also includes new magnetic anchor points that make it easy to quickly clip on the included load straps. But they also serve as attachment points for several of Veolo’s Add-On accessories to tailor your trailer for ‘everyday, water sports, dog, and camping’ activities. There’s also a shift to more burly & versatile 2" Kenda Small Block Eight tires.

Compared to the first generation’s lower-volume 44mm Big Apples, this should mean less bouncing around on anything beyond perfectly smooth roads, and it means the trailer can run lower pressures for a smoother ride for whatever you are hauling. The Veolo 2.0 trailer still uses the common Chariot/Thule rubber ball hitch standard, which is convenient. But Veolo created an all-new much lighter-weight hitch with a smart, one-handed quick-attach & release design and an integrated locking mechanism.

Saving more than 100g off the hitch alone is a pretty big deal, since that will stay on people’s bikes effectively permanently once you bolt it onto a hitch-ready thru-axle. And the standard cast Thule hitch just feels unnecessarily heavy! The trailer comes with a durable & now collapsible fabric load basket, with mesh bottom & carbon composite lateral basket stiffeners. It also has dual 20" wheels with inward-leaning negative camber for added cornering stability.

The new Veolo-designed lightweight quick-release ball hitch connector, new magnetic Add-On system allows for quick & easy tool-free installation and removal of accessory kits. The trailer also has an integrated kickstand of the standard-length & Dual-Mode towbars for stable loading/unloading away from the bike. The Dog Add-On makes the lightest sprung dog trailer at 10.7kg. The washable textile & mesh enclosure is tested safe for dogs up to 45kg.

It features a soft washable padded bed inside, and a separate external compartment for your pup’s snacks, water & extra toys. The large 180L removable duffle bag is an even bigger 220L rectangular soft box with an aluminum frame. The waterproof box is built to be light but sturdy box to haul all types of groceries and other gear, and includes with a lockable soft lid secured with any flexible lock.

It supports medium-sized loads up to ~2m long, while still keeping the main basket available for smaller gear. The kit combines the load bracket mounts with an extended Long Drawbar to carry boats, boards and other items up to 3.5m lon





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Bike Trailer Lightweight Lower-Profile Faster-Rolling More Stable Easier-To-Use Add-On Options Dog Add-On Duffle Bag Soft Box Load Bracket Mounts Extended Long Drawbar Magnetic Add-On System

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