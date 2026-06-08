Vera Bradley Duffel Bags Make a Major 2000s Comeback and They're On Sale

The iconic quilted Vera Bradley duffel bags, a staple of early 2000s travel, are experiencing a major resurgence. Shoppers can now find the classic Large Original Cotton Duffel and other styles on sale at QVC with an extra 20% off using code WELCOME20.

If you grew up in the early 2000s, chances are you saw your mom with not one but several era-appropriate Vera Bradley bags. The wildly popular quilted bags became a staple in the late 90s and early 2000s, with every girl and her mother seemingly traveling with the brand's signature patterns on their arms.

In recent years, the brand has been making a nostalgic comeback, with Gen-Z and Millennial shoppers gravitating toward it as a go-to overnight bag once again, specifically the Vera Bradley Large Original Cotton Duffel Bag. Vera Bradley duffel bags became a 2000s travel staple thanks to their lightweight washable fabric, roomy interiors, and instantly recognizable colorful patterns. This roomy quilted Vera Bradley tote gives peak 2000s nostalgia in the best way possible.

With tons of space for travel essentials, gym clothes, or everyday chaos, it's the kind of carryall your mom probably owned. We found the tote loved by millions of moms around the globe is back in three different prints and all on sale over at QVC with code WELCOME20. Vera Bradley is known for colorful quilted cotton bags and instantly recognizable floral patterns. The matching 'mom-and-daughter' moment became recognizable in the early 2000s as a popular trend.

Today, the brand has reemerged with Y2k influence, becoming 'cool' again. This particular large duffel is a go-to airport staple. It has sufficient room for clothing, toiletries, and even your airplane read. On QVC right now there are floral and paisley patterns shoppable at unbelievably low prices.

The brand also offers quilted 3-piece pouch sets and smaller zip totes, all resonating with that iconic early 2000s aesthetic and currently on sale. Shoppers are returning to the brand, praising the lightweight design and practicality. If you are feeling nostalgic or simply love a good deal, explore Vera Bradley with code WELCOME20





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Vera Bradley Duffel Bag 2000S Nostalgia QVC Sale Travel Bag

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