Vernon Kay and Tess Daly Cloaked in Champagne: They Toasted Despite their Split

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Vernon Kay and Tess Daly reportedly toasted the end of their 25 year marriage by sharing a bottle of champagne. The couple announced their shock separation on Friday, admitting they had agonised over the decision but were determined to remain supportive parents to their daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

The Mirror has said the pair are 'keeping it classy' with regard to their split – hence the posh fizz marking the finish of their time together. Despite going their separate ways romantically, the couple are still living in the same property together and eager to mark the next steps in their lives. A source close to the pair told the publication: 'After they released the statement, Vernon and Tess took a moment to toast each other and their futures.

' They only want the best for each other and their family. There has been no big fallout, more a gradual growing apart and wanting different things. They have vowed to stay friends and to keep things classy when it comes to the split and any future interviews they give. They only want the best for each other.

The Daily Mail has contacted Vernon and Tess' representatives for comment. They started dating after meeting in 2001, with Vernon going on to pop the question the following year on Christmas Day. Recalling their initial encounter, he told The Telegraph: 'She didn't know anyone except me because we’d worked together that day – she spotted me in a crowd and we had a laugh.

'I was instantly attracted by how independent Tess was, and that’s not changed at all. ' The pair went on to get married in Horwich, near where Vernon grew up in Lancashire, the following September. It comes after a source told Daily Mail's Katie Hind that the couple were living separate lives before their split. They said: ‘Basically, without meaning to, they’ve been living separate lives.

They’re two individuals who decided to get married and meet through their careers are going their separate ways.

'They had grown apart. They acknowledged that and decided that life would be better if they were to split. Friends of the couple revealed what really went on behind closed doors, explaining how life had been changing for the couple like separate family outings and changing dynamics. After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, they have made the decision to separate amicably





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Celebrity News Katie Hind Spotlight Newsletter Vernon Kay Tess Daly Marriage Split Children Family Independent Attraction Career Growing Apart Decision Changing Dynamics Separate Family Outings

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