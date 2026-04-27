Vernon Kay and Tess Daly Determined to Raise Daughters as Independent Women

Vernon Kay discusses his and Tess Daly's parenting approach, emphasizing the importance of hard work and independence for their daughters, Phoebe and Amber, to avoid them becoming 'nepo babies'.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly are committed to raising their daughters, Phoebe and Amber, with a strong work ethic, ensuring they don't become reliant on their parents' fame or status.

The couple, married since 2003, are navigating a 'changing' family dynamic as their daughters grow into young adults. Vernon, 51, emphasizes the importance of 'grafting' and independence, actively discouraging the idea of providing their children with everything they desire. This approach stems from a desire to equip Phoebe, 21, a film production student and burgeoning influencer, and Amber, 16, with the skills and resilience to forge their own paths.

Despite their high-profile careers, Vernon and Tess are acutely aware of the challenges facing young people today, particularly concerns about safety, such as the dangers of drink spiking. They are actively learning to understand their daughters' world and protect them from potential pitfalls.

While Phoebe has begun to experience the glamorous side of life, attending events like the John Wick Chapter 4 premiere and Bafta parties, her parents are careful to balance these experiences with a grounding in hard work and self-reliance. Vernon's recent trip to Ibiza with Phoebe, celebrating the end of her A-levels, while lavish, was framed as a 'proud moment' to share in her achievements, not simply a display of wealth.

The couple's parenting philosophy centers around instilling a core lesson: success requires effort. Tess Daly's mantra of 'You’ve got to go out and graft' is deeply ingrained in their approach. Vernon acknowledges the evolving relationship with his daughters as they move towards independence, wanting to encourage them to 'leave the nest' while simultaneously wanting to protect them.

Phoebe's journey, combining her studies with influencer work and red carpet appearances, is being carefully monitored, with Vernon actively supporting her ambitions while ensuring she understands the value of earning her own success. The family's commitment to a balanced upbringing reflects a desire to prepare their daughters for a fulfilling and independent future, free from the expectations and privileges associated with being 'nepo babies'





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