Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's 'Friendliest Divorce in Showbiz History': An Inside Look

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly, BBC stars and a TV couple, have announced their shocking divorce after 22 years of marriage. The story unravels how the couple, who share a substantial fortune and properties, maintained their 'amicable' stance, emphasizing the hope for 'care and respect' between them.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly are negotiating the 'friendliest divorce in showbiz history,' insiders have told the Daily Mail. The BBC stars announced their shock split after 22 years of marriage last Friday in a joint statement posted on Instagram, insisting they 'amicably' decided to part ways and continue to have 'care and respect' for one another.

The TV couple 'kept it classy' by sharing a bottle of champagne to toast the end of their marriage when they released the statement. And it appears Tess and Vernon, who share two children Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16, will maintain their friendly stance when it comes to divvying up their reported £6million fortune, as well their properties and business interests





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