Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's Marriage Ends After 22 Years

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly have announced their separation amicably after 22 years of marriage. The couple, who share two daughters, have expressed their commitment to being loving and supportive parents.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing host, Vernon Kay , has been married to Tess Daly for 22 years and they share two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

On Friday, they announced their separation amicably, with no other parties involved. Fans expressed shock and support on social media. This is not the first time Vernon has publicly addressed his marriage on the radio, as he apologised for sending explicit text messages to several women in 2010. Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's marriage has been a long-standing fixture in UK TV, with their daughters Phoebe and Amber.

Their split comes just months after Tess Daly stepped down as host of Strictly Come Dancing





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Vernon Kay Tess Daly Marriage Announcement Separation Daughters Strictly Come Dancing BBC Radio Text Messages Apology Support Marriage Fixture UK TV

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