Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's separation after living separate lives for a while

Vernon Kay praised his wife Tess Daly's independence when they first met and revealed that the once-solid couple was living separate lives before their split. After a long period of considering the decision, they decided to completely end their relationship.

Vernon Kay praised wife Tess Daly's 'independence' when they first met, as it has emerged that the once-solid couple were living separate lives before their split.

They began dating back in the early 2000s and got engaged the following year on Christmas Day, but their marriage was later affected by them living separate lives. The couple announced their separation on Friday, stating that they had agonised over the decision and remained committed to being supportive parents to their daughters.

The split announcement came after a source revealed that the couple were living separate lives before their split, with Vernon Kay praising Tess Daly's independence when they first met. They are both food ambassadors for Marks and Spencer and have been regarded as one of the strongest marriages in showbusiness despite Vernon being caught 'sexting' Page 3 model Rhian Sugden in 2010





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Tess Daly And Vernon Kay Announce Split After 22 Years Of MarriageDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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