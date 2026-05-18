Vernon Kay and Tess Daly seen together on Friday night at Pub In The Park

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, who have been married 22 years, were spotted taking selfies with fans and hanging out with pals at Pub In The Park on Friday. Despite their split, they maintained a friendly relationship and appeared to have a great time together.

Vernon Kay had a spring in his step as he returned to work at BBC Radio 2 on Monday after spending the weekend with his estranged wife Tess Daly .

They announced their split earlier this month and are said to be going through the 'friendliest divorce in showbiz history'. Despite their breakup, they were spotted together at Pub In The Park on Friday night, taking selfies with fans and hanging out with pals in an incredibly amicable display.

They appeared effortlessly coordinated in their outfits, with Vernon sporting a beaming smile and sporting a smart casual look, opting for a cream jacket with dark trousers and trainers with a beanie hat





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Vernon Kay Tess Daly Friendliest Divorce In Showbiz History Punkinella Ball BBC Radio 2 Pub In The Park

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