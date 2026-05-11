Vernon Kay Returns to Radio Show After Divorce Announcement

Katie Hind's Spotlight newsletter provides insight into the week's hottest showbiz gossip, including the recent separation and shared statement from Vernon Kay and Tess Daly.

Vernon Kay has been seen for the first time since announcing his split from wife Tess Daly , as he arrived at his radio show on Monday.

The couple announced their shock separation on Friday, admitting they had agonised over the decision but were determined to remain supportive parents to their daughters. Vernon Kay broke cover and headed to the London studio following the news of the end of their 23-year-long marriage. The Mirror reported that the split is being kept classy, with champagne cheers marking the end of their time together





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Katie Hind Spotlight Newsletter Vernon Kay Tess Daly Marriage Daughters Split Radio Show London Studio Beaconsfield Buckinghamshire Instagram Statement Poppy Fizz Friends Of The Couple

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