Versatile Garden Spray Gun Offers Multiple Spray Patterns, Comfortable Use and Durability

Gardeners looking to make watering easier this summer have a new tool to add to their outdoor kit, thanks to a versatile spray gun designed to tackle a wide range of gardening tasks. The FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun offers a simple one-hand control system that allows users to turn the water on and adjust the flow with a push lever, making it more comfortable to use during longer watering sessions.
Gardeners looking to make watering easier this summer have a new tool to add to their outdoor kit, thanks to a versatile spray gun designed to tackle a wide range of gardening tasks.
Featuring six spray patterns including rose, fine, soft, mist, jet, fan and fill, one multi-use hose attachment is causing quite a splash with shoppers. The FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun offers a simple one-hand control system that allows users to turn the water on and adjust the flow with a push lever. The design removes the need for stiff triggers, making it more comfortable to use during longer watering sessions and is a huge upgrade on average spray guns.
Ensuring a premium sprinkle without the premium price tag, the Spray Gun is currently on offer at Yimbly, the online marketplace owned by this site's parent company Reach PLC. Down from £22.99 to £16.99, shoppers can save an extra 10 using the code SPRING10 at checkout - taking the price to just £15.29. Designed for comfort, the ergonomic handle features non-slip soft-touch grips to help gardeners maintain a secure hold even when wet.
The durable metal spray head adds extra strength for regular outdoor use, while UV-resistant materials are intended to help the product withstand the ever-changing weather conditions. Better still, the watering attachment is compatible with all brands of hose lock connectors, meaning there is no need to splash out on a new hose pipe. The manufacturer also says the product has been made using high-quality materials to provide '100 per cent leak-free watering performance.
' Yimbly spray gun Save on the FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun at Yimbly The heavy duty metal multi spray gun features six spray patterns, including jet for stubborn dirt and finerose for delicate plants. £15.29 with code Yimbly Buy here The FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun is also available to buy on Amazon, but the price is higher at £18.99.
Alternatively, the RAINPOINT Hose Pipe Spray Gun can also be snapped up on Amazon, offering 10 spray patterns for £22. Elsewhere at Argos, the Hozelock Jet Plus Spray Gun is a practical tool for cleaning and gardening tasks. With a modern ergonomic design, it offers three spray patterns for £28. With the weather finally warming up, practical tools that make garden maintenance easier are topping shopping lists.
With a combination of multiple spray settings, ease of use and durable construction, a jet spray appeals to both experienced gardeners and new beginners alike. Shoppers who have already snapped up the FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun have given it an impressive 4.1 out of five-star rating on Amazon. One shopper called it the 'Rolls Royce of hosepipe spray guns.
Garden Maintenance Spray Gun Easy Watering Varied Settings Delicate Plants Durable Design
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
One/Size On ‘Til Dawn is the setting spray that actually worksThis 16-hour setting spray is the secret to flawless, shine-free skin.
Read more »
Uniqlo Shoppers Rave About Versatile Multipurpose BagUniqlo shoppers have taken to social media to express their excitement over a practical and affordable accessory that they believe is ideal for travel, everyday use, and even as a baby bag. With its unique design, the bag features two outer pockets, two inner pockets, and a slide fastener side pocket, enabling users to keep their essentials organized and easily accessible. The bag also boasts a roomy design and a comfortable, lightweight construction that makes it easy to wear while traveling or on the go. Some users have even taken to utilizing the bag as a workout companion due to its handy pockets and slip-resistant fabric.
Read more »
'Bargain' garden bench that 'looks stylish and is very strong' now £57The bench is a hit with those who love to enjoy the outdoors, with one buyer saying it's 'good on your break from gardening or for a long read of your favourite book.'
Read more »
Chelsea Flower Show: Celebrities paint garden gnomes for charity as ban liftsDavid Beckham and Dame Mary Berry are among the famous faces to have painted gnomes to raise funds for a school gardening campaign.
Read more »