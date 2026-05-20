Versatile Garden Spray Gun Offers Multiple Spray Patterns, Comfortable Use and Durability

Gardeners looking to make watering easier this summer have a new tool to add to their outdoor kit, thanks to a versatile spray gun designed to tackle a wide range of gardening tasks. The FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun offers a simple one-hand control system that allows users to turn the water on and adjust the flow with a push lever, making it more comfortable to use during longer watering sessions.

Gardeners looking to make watering easier this summer have a new tool to add to their outdoor kit, thanks to a versatile spray gun designed to tackle a wide range of gardening tasks.

Featuring six spray patterns including rose, fine, soft, mist, jet, fan and fill, one multi-use hose attachment is causing quite a splash with shoppers. The FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun offers a simple one-hand control system that allows users to turn the water on and adjust the flow with a push lever. The design removes the need for stiff triggers, making it more comfortable to use during longer watering sessions and is a huge upgrade on average spray guns.

Ensuring a premium sprinkle without the premium price tag, the Spray Gun is currently on offer at Yimbly, the online marketplace owned by this site's parent company Reach PLC. Down from £22.99 to £16.99, shoppers can save an extra 10 using the code SPRING10 at checkout - taking the price to just £15.29. Designed for comfort, the ergonomic handle features non-slip soft-touch grips to help gardeners maintain a secure hold even when wet.

The durable metal spray head adds extra strength for regular outdoor use, while UV-resistant materials are intended to help the product withstand the ever-changing weather conditions. Better still, the watering attachment is compatible with all brands of hose lock connectors, meaning there is no need to splash out on a new hose pipe. The manufacturer also says the product has been made using high-quality materials to provide '100 per cent leak-free watering performance.

' Yimbly spray gun Save on the FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun at Yimbly The heavy duty metal multi spray gun features six spray patterns, including jet for stubborn dirt and finerose for delicate plants. £15.29 with code Yimbly Buy here The FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun is also available to buy on Amazon, but the price is higher at £18.99.

Alternatively, the RAINPOINT Hose Pipe Spray Gun can also be snapped up on Amazon, offering 10 spray patterns for £22. Elsewhere at Argos, the Hozelock Jet Plus Spray Gun is a practical tool for cleaning and gardening tasks. With a modern ergonomic design, it offers three spray patterns for £28. With the weather finally warming up, practical tools that make garden maintenance easier are topping shopping lists.

With a combination of multiple spray settings, ease of use and durable construction, a jet spray appeals to both experienced gardeners and new beginners alike. Shoppers who have already snapped up the FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun have given it an impressive 4.1 out of five-star rating on Amazon. One shopper called it the 'Rolls Royce of hosepipe spray guns.





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Garden Maintenance Spray Gun Easy Watering Varied Settings Delicate Plants Durable Design

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