Verstappen on Pole as 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sets for Thrilling Race

Max Verstappen leads the grid for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a chaotic qualifying session, with Carlos Sainz alongside him. The race features a reshuffled grid, with Oscar Piastri starting from ninth. Here is everything you need to know about the race, including the starting time, TV channels, and the current standings.

The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday, September 21st, at 3:00 PM local time at the Baku City Circuit. This highly anticipated race weekend promises a thrilling spectacle, with Max Verstappen of Red Bull securing the pole position after a qualifying session marred by six red flags. This marks another opportunity for Verstappen to add to his impressive Formula 1 legacy, navigating the challenging street circuit and aiming for a dominant performance.

The race is expected to be a significant test of skill and strategy for all drivers, considering the track's tight corners and long straights which could mean potential overtaking opportunities. Adding further intrigue, Carlos Sainz of Williams will start alongside Verstappen on the front row, marking his best starting position since joining the team. This unexpected pairing is a testament to the unpredictability of Formula 1, guaranteeing an enthralling start to the race. The start grid has been completely rearranged with the qualifying chaos, adding further anticipation for the fans.\The starting grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix presents a compelling mix of established stars and rising talents. Liam Lawson, a rookie driving for Racing Bulls, is in third place on the grid, showing significant promise, followed by Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli in fourth. The race will also be crucial for championship contenders. Current championship leader Oscar Piastri, who suffered a heavy crash during qualifying, will be starting from the ninth position, putting additional pressure on him to recover during the race. His main rival and McLaren teammate Lando Norris will start from seventh on the grid, creating a strategic battleground for the McLaren team. The race's starting positions indicate a race filled with drama and opportunities, with drivers in different positions facing a variety of challenges. A combination of factors, including car performance, strategy, and driver skill, will decide the ultimate outcome, making it a must-watch event for motorsports enthusiasts. Fans will be eager to see how the teams will manage the race, making strategic pit stops and tactical decisions.\For Formula 1 fans around the world, there are plenty of ways to catch all the on-track action live. In the UK, viewers can tune into Sky Sports F1 or use streaming services like Now TV. In the United States, the race will be broadcast on ESPN, as well as fuboTV and F1 TV. Extensive coverage will be available across Europe, with broadcasters like Servus TV and ORF in Austria, RTBF and Play Sports in Belgium, and many others throughout the continent. Live commentary and updates will be available on Motorsport.com, and F1 will also share free highlights on its YouTube channel after each session. The race start time varies depending on your time zone, so check the local schedule for the broadcast. Key topics to watch will include Lewis Hamilton's quest for a strong performance and the impact of the extended contract with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix through 2030. The drivers' standings show Oscar Piastri leading the championship with 324 points, while Lando Norris is in second place with 293 points. In the constructors' standings, McLaren leads with 617 points, followed by Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull. The Baku City Circuit's unique layout and the teams' evolving strategies guarantee an exciting race day, full of thrills and spills





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz Race

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

F1 practice LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 times, results & radio from BakuFollow live text updates and listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra commentary from first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Read more »

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris fastestFull results from Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Read more »

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday PracticeLive text coverage of the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

Read more »

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying: Where to watch live, start time, what to know, and moreWhat you need to know to watch the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying live

Read more »

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Final PracticeLive text coverage of the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Read more »

Oscar Piastri crashes out of Azerbaijan GP qualifying in huge blow to championship fightOscar Piastri suffered a violent crash during the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session

Read more »