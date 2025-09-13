Verstappen on track for DPN A despite mixed NLS debut

Max Verstappen secures necessary laps for a Category A DMSB Permit Nordschleife despite early setback in his NLS debut. Despite an initial setback with his second entry, Verstappen's strong performance and the DMSB committee's expected leniency should secure his permit. Falken Motorsports dominates the race once again.

Max Verstappen 's debut in the Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie ( NLS ) concluded with a bittersweet result. Though he achieved the mandatory 14 laps required for a Category A DMSB Permit Nordschleife (DPN) in the #980 Cayman (Verstappen/Chris Lulham) during the Cup 3 race, his second entry, the #89 Cayman in SP7, sustained damage during qualifying. Lulham, who started from the pitlane, was unable to complete a lap, leaving Verstappen short of the usual second classified finish required for a DPN A.

However, the DMSB provides a DPN-Committee to assess such cases. Considering the #89 Cayman officially started the race, Verstappen is anticipated to receive the Permit A. The committee is generally lenient when a classified finish is lacking, though less so when the lap count falls short. However, Verstappen's error-free performance on his restricted Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS, achieving strong times despite changing track conditions, should work in his favor.Verstappen is scheduled to sit out the Sunday races but is expected to return on September 27th in an Emil Frey Ferrari, aiming for an overall victory. Meanwhile, Falken Motorsports proved dominant once again. Their closest challenger in SP9 Pro, the HRT Ford GT #6 (Frank Stippler/Vincent Kolb), briefly seized the lead in the opening laps due to Stippler's aggressive start. However, Falken's Michelin tyres displayed superior consistency compared to the Ford's Yokohamas. The #3 Porsche (Julien Andlauer/Joel Sturm) reclaimed the lead before the first pitstop, while sister car #4 Porsche (Tim Heinemann/Benjamin Leuchter) engaged in a close battle with Stippler for second. HRT's hopes ended after eight laps due to technical issues within their Ford, leaving Falken in complete command. A sudden rain shower on lap 18 injected excitement back into the race. The northern part of the circuit quickly flooded, catching numerous teams off guard as they delayed switching to wet tires. While multiple cars from lower classes found the barriers, the leaders navigated the treacherous conditions. Amidst the chaos, the #3 extended its lead over the #4 Porsche to over a minute. After switching to wets, Sturm managed the gap effortlessly, securing Falken's latest triumph – their 13th Porsche victory in the last 15 NLS races. Porsche continues to reign supreme in the 2025 NLS season





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Max Verstappen NLS DMSB Permit Falken Motorsports Nürburgring Porsche GT Racing

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull unless it struggles in F1 2026Max Verstappen has been linked to a future at Mercedes, but Red Bull has the opportunity to prove its long-term worth with new regulations, says David Coulthard

Read more »

Liverpool stars react as Harvey Elliott sends emotional message ahead of Aston Villa debutThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Cleetus McFarland suffers tire failure in ARCA short track debut at BristolMcFarland scored a top 20 finish in a fairly quiet day for the YouTube personality

Read more »

Eddie Irvine lands brutal Lewis Hamilton judgement amid Max Verstappen-Ferrari wishFormer Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine wants to see Max Verstappen in the famous scarlet red overalls.

Read more »

Why Ford's respect for Max Verstappen 'has grown' during 2026 PU pushFord CEO Jim Farley says Ford's respect for Max Verstappen has deepened through collaboration on Red Bull Powertrains

Read more »

Max Verstappen's old 211mph Porsche on sale at eye-watering priceThe 211mph Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport was bought brand new by the four-time Formula One world champion in 2019 and he has signed it in three places

Read more »