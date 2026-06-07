Verstappen's decision on 2027 uncertain, but Red Bull confident in his loyalty

Max Verstappen's decision on whether to continue in Formula 1 next year is uncertain, with the driver indicating he would rather wait before making a decision. Red Bull, on the other hand, has expressed confidence that Verstappen will remain with the team for 2027.

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' Monaco GP Just like a year ago, Verstappen is set to play a crucial role in F1’s silly season. The Dutchman has indicated that he can afford to wait before making a decision on 2027 The start of summer traditionally marks the moment when attention gradually shifts towards next year’s driver market – the well-known ‘silly season’ in Formula 1.

Ferrari That takes him off the market, but there are still plenty of pieces of the puzzle to be filled across the coming months. And, just like last year, a crucial part of that puzzle revolves around The Red Bull driver previously held the longest contract in F1, with a deal running through to the end of 2028, although he has now been overtaken in that regard by Leclerc.

Speaking to Dutch media including Motorsport.com in Monaco, Verstappen made it clear that he is not thinking about a new deal at all. He would rather wait, for two different reasons: firstly whether he wants to remain in F1 and secondly, which team would offer the best chances of a competitive package and good environment.

"I haven't signed a new contract for quite a while, but that's normal," said the 28-year-old. "It's absolutely not my biggest concern at the moment, a new contract. I still have two years left.

" When it was suggested that Red Bull may want to tie him down for even longer, Verstappen replied: "I first need to decide for myself whether I want to continue beyond 2028. That's why I'm not in a hurry at all. Otherwise, I would have signed a contract until 2040 a long time ago!

" As for the first step - whether Verstappen even wants to continue in F1 next year - he spoke positively in Canada about the 'agreement in principle' to change the balance between internal combustion power and electric power to a 60-40 split. manufacturers oppose parts of the proposal for different reason It is an important factor for Verstappen’s future, although based on the current situation it seems more than likely that he will stay. For exactly that reason, the four-time world champion was also reluctant to pass judgement on the political process when asked about it by Motorsport.com in Monaco.

"Let's wait and see what comes out of it," he said. "I've said everything I wanted to say about it. Now it's up to the FIA and FOM together to make a decision and I hope they make the right decision for the sport.

" Asked whether the FIA is aware that it could be a deal-breaker for him, the Dutchman laughed: "Well, I think they also read your stories. I've generally always had good communication with them, so I hope the right outcome comes from it.

" Assuming that the eventual compromise is indeed something Verstappen can live with, the next question is naturally which colours he will be defending in 2027. Red Bull has repeatedly expressed confidence that Verstappen will simply continue at the Milton Keynes-based team next season.

That is partly because the Dutchman has an environment built around him there, but also because of the freedom Red Bull offers him outside F1 – for example to compete at the Nurburgring and to choose which GT3 manufacturer he wants to do that with. Verstappen has repeatedly stressed that the freedom to pursue his endurance ambitions is absolutely crucial to him, and that he would not even enter discussions with another team if that could not be accommodated.

Last year, two other factors also played a role in Verstappen remaining loyal to Red Bull. The first was, logically, the exit clauses in his contract. After the Belgian Grand Prix, it became clear that Verstappen would be inside the top three in the championship standings heading into the summer break, meaning he could not trigger the clause for 2026.

Secondly, Red Bull had just dismissed Christian Horner and replaced him with Laurent Mekies, a move Verstappen spoke positively about and with whom he has a good working relationship. Politically, it would have been almost impossible to leave only a few weeks after that transition, which is why Verstappen stated in Hungary last year that he would have stayed with Red Bull regardless of the clauses in his contract. This year, the situation could theoretically be different.

Verstappen currently sits seventh in the championship, meaning the clause situation potentially opens up different possibilities than it did a year ago. Red Bull hopes Verstappen publicly commits to the team before then, partly to avoid another saga like last season and partly because the team is naturally aware of the contractual situation as well. But from Verstappen’s perspective, there is no need to make such a statement now.

He might be better off waiting – both for clarity on the FIA side and to assess the competitive picture, including how things develop at rival teams such as Ferrari





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Formula 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2027 Driver Market Silly Season Contract Exit Clauses Agreement In Principle Nurburgring GT3 Manufacturer

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