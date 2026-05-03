Verstappen Survives 360 Spin, Finishes Fifth in Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen overcame a dramatic 360-degree spin at the start of the Miami Grand Prix to finish fifth, citing tire struggles and a steering issue as contributing factors to his result. He also engaged in battles with Leclerc and Russell.

Max Verstappen , the reigning Formula 1 champion driving for Red Bull Racing, experienced a dramatic start to the Miami Grand Prix , narrowly avoiding a crash after a spectacular 360-degree spin in the opening moments of the race.

The incident occurred in Turn 2, immediately after the race began, as Verstappen lost the rear of his car while navigating the corner. Despite the seemingly catastrophic loss of control, Verstappen reacted instinctively, maximizing throttle input to complete the full rotation and rejoin the race, albeit significantly down the order. He described the moment as thinking he was going to crash, prompting the aggressive maneuver to maintain momentum.

This initial setback dropped him to the fringes of the top ten, forcing him to embark on a recovery drive throughout the remainder of the Grand Prix. Verstappen’s race strategy involved an early pit stop under the safety car on lap seven of the 57-lap event, switching to the harder compound tires.

While he briefly regained the lead as other competitors made their scheduled stops, he ultimately struggled with the performance of the hard tires, experiencing a noticeable drop in pace. He finished the race in fifth position, a result he attributed to the prolonged stint on the hard compound and a lack of grip. He acknowledged that in hindsight, the decision to stay out for an extended period on the hard tires was perhaps not optimal.

The Dutchman also clarified that a near miss with Charles Leclerc on the opening lap, while close, did not directly contribute to the spin. He explained that the loss of control was simply a result of pushing too hard into the corner, causing the rear of the car to slide and become unrecoverable with the heavy fuel load.

Throughout the race, Verstappen engaged in several intense battles, including a physical encounter with George Russell, resulting in contact and minor damage to Russell’s front wing, and a last-lap overtake of a struggling Charles Leclerc. He noted that Russell clipped his rear tire, causing the damage, but fortunately avoided a puncture. The final stages of the race saw Verstappen demonstrating improved car performance, particularly after adjustments were made to address a steering issue.

He described a previous lack of steering responsiveness, indicating a mechanical problem that was hindering his ability to compete effectively. Once resolved, he was able to engage in closer racing with the cars ahead, ultimately securing the pass on Leclerc on the very last corner of the race. Verstappen’s aggressive driving style and willingness to push the limits were evident throughout the event, despite the early setback and tire struggles.

The stewards are currently investigating a potential rules infraction regarding Verstappen crossing the white line upon exiting the pit lane, with a decision expected after the race. This adds another layer of scrutiny to an already eventful race for the Red Bull driver. The incident highlights the unpredictable nature of Formula 1 and the skill required to recover from significant challenges during a Grand Prix.

The race showcased Verstappen’s resilience and determination, even if the final result didn’t reflect his full potential. The investigation into the pit exit incident will be a key point of discussion in the coming days, potentially impacting his championship standings





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