Germany's first supermodel Veruschka von Lehndorff has died at age 87. The iconic fashion figure, known for her work with Salvador Dali and in Bond films, passed away surrounded by family.

Germany's first-ever supermodel Veruschka von Lehndorff has died at the age of 87. The fashion icon and cultural figure passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by friends and family members. The confirmation of her death was provided by a relative to the German newspaper Bild, marking the end of a life that redefined international modeling standards.

A Life Shaped by Turbulent History

Veruschka, born Vera Anna Gottliebe Gräfin von Lehndorff in 1939, was born into a noble family in East Prussia. Her early years were spent on the Steinort estate, but her childhood was profoundly impacted by the horrors of Nazi Germany and World War II. Her father, Count Heinrich von Lehndorff-Steinort, was a member of the resistance against Adolf Hitler and participated in the 1944 plot to assassinate the dictator. Following the failure of the assassination attempt, Count Heinrich was executed by the regime. Vera was subsequently sent to an SS children's home, while her mother was forced to work in a labor camp.

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Breakthrough in the Global Fashion Industry

Despite these traumatic early experiences, Veruschka emerged as one of the most photographed models of the 1960s. She was discovered in 1959 in Florence by photographer Ugo Mulas while studying art. Her striking height, which she once described as making her feel like an ugly monster, and her intense blue eyes immediately caught the attention of major fashion houses. She achieved international fame working in Paris and New York, appearing on numerous international Vogue covers and becoming one of the highest-paid models of her era.

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Artistic Collaborations and Iconic Campaigns

Veruschka formed a significant creative partnership with Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali, blending high fashion with performance art. She worked extensively with Italian photographer Franco Rubartelli, creating some of her most iconic images. Her career included notable collaborations with brands such as Yves Saint-Laurent and Paco Rabanne. She also appeared in Michelangelo Antonioni's 1966 film Blow-Up, further cementing her status as a multidisciplinary cultural icon.

Political Activism and Late Career Milestones

In 1971, Veruschka sent shockwaves through society by appearing on the front cover of the German magazine Stern under the banner 'We've had abortions!'. This issue featured 28 women publicly stating they had terminated pregnancies, a act that challenged the illegal status of abortion at the time. She continued to appear on runways well into her later years, including a guest appearance at the Melbourne Fashion Festival in 2000 and London Fashion Week in 2010 at age 71. She also made a memorable appearance in the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale, demonstrating her enduring relevance in both fashion and cinema.