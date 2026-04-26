Vet Names 5 Cat Breeds He Would Avoid – And It Sparks a Debate

A veterinarian has shared his opinion on cat breeds prone to health problems, sparking a discussion about responsible pet ownership and prioritizing animal welfare over aesthetics. He named Sphynx, Munchkin, Scottish Fold, Savannah and Persian cats as breeds he would avoid.

The decision to welcome a feline companion into one's home is a significant one, demanding careful consideration of not only lifestyle adjustments but also breed-specific predispositions to health issues.

A veterinarian, known online as Ben the Vet, recently ignited a discussion among animal enthusiasts by publicly identifying five cat breeds he personally advises against acquiring as pets. His stance, rooted in years of clinical experience and observation of breed-related ailments, aims to prioritize animal welfare over aesthetic preferences. Ben clarified in a widely viewed TikTok video, reaching his 217,500 followers, that his assessment is based on professional observation and is not intended as judgment towards current owners.

He emphasized the importance of honest discussion regarding potential health concerns associated with certain breeds. The first breed Ben highlighted was the Sphynx, instantly recognizable for its lack of fur. He argued that selective breeding has fundamentally altered the cat's natural characteristics, specifically referencing the crucial role of whiskers in feline navigation and communication. Sphynx cats often have either absent or underdeveloped whiskers, hindering their ability to perceive their surroundings effectively.

Furthermore, the absence of a fur coat leaves them vulnerable to temperature fluctuations and increases their susceptibility to skin problems. Ben also pointed to a higher incidence of heart disease and a generally reduced lifespan in this breed.

Next on his list was the Munchkin, known for its unusually short legs. He expressed concern that intentionally inducing this physical characteristic compromises the cat's mobility and increases the likelihood of developing arthritis at a young age. The Scottish Fold, a breed experiencing a surge in popularity fueled by celebrity endorsements, also drew criticism. Despite their endearing folded ears, Ben explained that this trait is a direct result of a genetic disorder that invariably leads to painful arthritis.

He expressed worry over the breed's increasing popularity, suggesting that many potential owners are either unaware of or disregard the inherent health risks. The Savannah cat, a hybrid resulting from breeding a domestic cat with a serval, was identified as a potentially challenging pet due to its larger size, increased strength, and strong predatory instincts. Ben admitted to feeling apprehensive when treating Savannah cats, emphasizing their demanding nature in a domestic environment.

Finally, the Persian cat, despite its appealing appearance, was flagged for its brachycephalic (short-headed) facial structure, which can cause breathing difficulties, eye problems, and chronic infections, as well as making grooming a significant challenge. Ben’s central message underscores the paramount importance of prioritizing a pet’s health and overall quality of life when making a breed selection. He advocates for choosing companions based on well-being rather than solely on appearance.

His perspective resonated with animal welfare organizations, including the RSPCA, which publicly supported his stance, stating that breeding animals for aesthetic traits at the expense of their welfare is unacceptable. Online comments reflected a range of opinions, with many users praising Ben’s honesty and advocating for the adoption of domestic shorthair cats as a healthier alternative.

Some commenters also noted that certain breeds, like the Sphynx and Scottish Fold, have already been banned in countries like the Netherlands due to welfare concerns. The discussion highlights a growing awareness of the ethical implications of selective breeding and the need for prospective pet owners to thoroughly research breed-specific health issues before making a commitment. Ultimately, Ben’s advice serves as a reminder that responsible pet ownership begins with prioritizing the animal’s needs and ensuring a happy, healthy life





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cats Breeds Veterinarian Health Animal Welfare Sphynx Munchkin Scottish Fold Savannah Persian

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dog and cat owners in England issued rule change from May 1 as ban liftedThe Renters' Rights Act 2025 introduces a significant change for dog and cat owners in England from May 1

Read more »

Met Office names 27 areas set to be hotter than Greece in 20C mini heatwaveThe Met Office has pinpointed 27 areas set to reach 20C on Friday, hotter than Athens, as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issues wildfire warnings

Read more »

Met Office names 27 UK areas hotter than Greece in 20C mini heatwaveThe Met Office has pinpointed 27 areas set to reach 20C on Friday, hotter than Athens, as the wildfire warnings are issued

Read more »

Cat Deeley Just Co-Signed The 'High Maintenance To Be Low Maintenance' TrendHow does Cat Deeley arrive at the This Morning coach looking so fresh? She subscribes to the 'high maintenance to be low maintenance' beauty trend.

Read more »

Bring your cat event happening in Glasgow as street food spot hails return of 'Catyard Social'What started out as an April Fools joke in 2023 quickly became a real-life event - and it's returning for all you cat fans out there! Bring your feline friend along.

Read more »

Vet shares garden veggies safe for your dogs to eat – and the ones to avoidVet nurse Leah Callaghan from Butternut Box has shared advice on safe and unsafe vegetables for dogs and how to feed them properly.

Read more »