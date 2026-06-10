Veteran Actor James Handy Stabbed to Death in Front Yard by Girlfriend's Son Suffering from Schizophrenia

James Handy, an 81-year-old veteran character actor, was stabbed to death in the front yard of his home in Tarzana, Los Angeles, by his girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill, who suffers from schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication. The police have taken Gledhill into custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

James Handy , an 81-year-old veteran character actor, was stabbed to death in the front yard of his $875,000 home in Tarzana , Los Angeles, by his girlfriend's 44-year-old son, Michael Gledhill , who suffers from schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication.

According to Handy's girlfriend, Wendy Gledhill, the argument between her son and Handy started when Handy went to get the newspaper, and she assumes her son was already outside. Wendy revealed that her son had been living with them for two years and had not worked in a while. The police were called to the scene after Handy was stabbed, and Gledhill was taken into custody.

Security footage from a neighbor showed Gledhill casually walking down the sidewalk after the attack. The police found Handy in the front yard, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Handy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Several neighbors reported that Gledhill and Handy had been heard arguing loudly the night before the fatal confrontation.

The police have stated that Gledhill called 911 and told the dispatcher, 'I am the son of man. I just killed a man of sin.

' Gledhill was seen returning to the house a short time later and flagged down arriving officers, telling them he was the man they were looking for. Wendy said she remains in shock and has not left the home since the tragedy because she is 'beyond devastated.

' She added that she has no idea what could have sparked the confrontation between her beloved partner and her son. Handy amassed nearly 150 film and television credits during his career, including roles in The West Wing and Castle. He was most recently seen alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick





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James Handy Michael Gledhill Schizophrenia Murder Tarzana

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