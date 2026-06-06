Veteran British actor Patrick Godfrey dies at 93

Patrick Godfrey, a veteran British actor, has passed away at the age of 93. He was best known for his role as Leonardo da Vinci in the 1998 film Ever After: A Cinderella Story.

Veteran British actor Patrick Godfrey has died at the age of 93. The actor passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, surrounded by his family.

Godfrey built a distinguished career spanning close to seven decades, working steadily across film, television, theatre, and radio. He was best known to international audiences for his role as Leonardo da Vinci in the 1998 Drew Barrymore vehicle Ever After: A Cinderella Story. Alongside his screen work, he was widely respected in British theatre circles, particularly for his performances in classical and Shakespearean roles, and maintained a long association with stage work in the UK.

He often appeared in productions at the National Theatre and other regional companies, earning praise for his versatility and precise character work. On television, he became a familiar face to British audiences through appearances in long-running dramas including Doctor Who and Inspector Morse, as well as other period and crime series that defined UK television across several decades.

He also lent his voice to numerous radio plays and adaptations, a testament to his early training and enduring commitment to the craft of storytelling. Born in Finsbury, London in February 1933, Godfrey was the son of Rev. Frederick Godfrey and Lois Mary Gladys (née Turner). He trained in radio drama early in his career, joining the BBC Radio Drama Company in 1956 after winning the Carleton Hobbs Bursary, a prestigious award for emerging voice talent.

He made his film debut in Miss Julie (1972) and went on to appear in a steady stream of British productions throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, often working in ensemble casts alongside some of the UK's most respected actors of the era. Beyond his screen career, Godfrey also mentored younger actors and occasionally taught workshops, helping nurture the next generation of British talent.

Godfrey is survived by his wife, actress Amanda Walker, whom he married in 1960, and their two children. Their daughter, Kate Godfrey, currently serves as Head of Voice at the Royal Shakespeare Company





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