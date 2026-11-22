US veteran Kristin Logan returned to Washington State for life-saving ovarian cancer surgery after Canadian doctors in British Columbia offered assisted suicide and failed to provide care.

Kristin Logan, a 43-year-old Air Force veteran, was forced to return to the United States for critical cancer treatment after Canadian healthcare providers in British Columbia offered her assisted suicide instead of medical intervention. Diagnosed with Stage 4A ovarian cancer in September 2023, Logan states that doctors advised her to leave the country if she had the financial means to seek care elsewhere, effectively suggesting she use the Medical Assistance in Dying program as her primary treatment path.

Delayed Diagnosis and Critical Symptoms

Logan, who was living in British Columbia with her Canadian husband, Donovan James, and their child, had endured months of undiagnosed symptoms before her condition became life-threatening. She experienced random physical abnormalities including shortness of breath during exercise, persistent abdominal and pelvic pain, bloating after every meal, and a menstrual cycle that lasted for weeks. Healthcare providers initially misdiagnosed her condition as exercise-induced asthma and irritable bowel syndrome, delaying proper medical attention.

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The situation escalated when Logan visited the emergency room on September 2, 2023, suffering from sharp pain in her side. Doctors identified fluid in her lungs, but it was her husband who insisted on further imaging. A pelvic and abdominal CT scan revealed nodules throughout her peritoneum, ascites, and omental caking. Her ER physician concluded the cancer was likely metastasized and recommended she seek treatment outside of Canada.

Logan received her official diagnosis of High-Grade Serous Carcinoma Stage 4A on September 18, 2023, following weeks of additional testing including ultrasounds and a uterine biopsy. By that time, her physical condition had deteriorated severely. She described her lungs as constantly filled with fluid that the hospital refused to drain, causing crushing pain and making it impossible for her to climb stairs or breathe properly without sleeping on a wedge pillow.

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The MAID Offer and Decision to Return to the US

Upon receiving her diagnosis, Logan was introduced to the Medical Assistance in Dying program, or MAID, which she and her husband were told was the best initial solution. Donovan James criticized the healthcare system for prioritizing assisted dying over treatment, stating that medical professionals assumed she would die rather than helping her live.

As a veteran, Logan had access to the Veterans Affairs system in the United States. When advised to return to the US for treatment, she informed her husband that she was leaving for America the following day. James expressed relief, noting that this decision represented the first sign of hope that she might survive.

Logan traveled back to Washington State, where her parents were shocked by her critical appearance. She was taken to a Veterans Affairs hospital the next day, struggling to breathe and drowning in her own lung fluid. Within days of arriving in the US, she received her first treatment, which successfully reduced the fluid and allowed her to begin recovering her health.

Healthcare Failures and Subsequent Medical Crises

While recovering in Washington, Logan discovered that her treatment referral in British Columbia had been lost. She noted that if she had waited for the Canadian system to address her case, she likely would have died. This revelation underscored the urgency of her departure and the potential lethality of administrative and clinical delays in her home province.

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Logan and her family eventually returned to Canada, but the respite was short-lived. In March 2024, Logan suffered from a bowel obstruction and was informed that no surgical options were available in British Columbia. She claims that doctors had no plans to operate on her and would not airlift her to Vancouver for specialized care.

Faced with a lack of surgical options, Logan returned to Washington State for emergency surgery. There, she discovered that her bowels had been perforated due to adhesions. This second return to the US highlights the ongoing challenges she faces in accessing necessary medical interventions under the Canadian healthcare system, despite her status as a resident and the severity of her condition.