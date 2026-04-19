Veteran Racer Juha Miettinen Dies in Seven-Car Pile-Up at Nürburgring

A tragic seven-car collision during a qualifying event for the Nürburgring 24 Hours race has claimed the life of 66-year-old racing driver Juha Miettinen. The incident occurred at the notoriously challenging Karussell section of the Nordschleife circuit. While Miettinen succumbed to his injuries, the other six drivers involved were reported to be in non-life-threatening condition. The motorsport community is in mourning, with tributes pouring in for the dedicated gentleman driver, and Formula 1 star Max Verstappen also expressing his shock and sending condolences.

The legendary Nürburgring circuit, often dubbed the Green Hell for its demanding nature, has witnessed another tragic incident with the death of veteran racing driver Juha Miettinen . The 66-year-old Finn was involved in a horrific seven-car crash during the first qualifying session for the prestigious Nürburgring 24 Hours race on Saturday. The accident took place approximately 25 minutes into the four-hour qualifying event, at the infamous Karussell section of the Nordschleife.

Despite the swift arrival of emergency services and extensive resuscitation attempts, Miettinen was pronounced dead at the circuit's medical centre. The other six drivers involved in the multi-vehicle collision were thankfully not in life-threatening condition, according to race control. The motorsport world has been rocked by the news, with many remembering Miettinen as a passionate and joyful competitor. A friend shared on X, formerly Twitter, that they had known Juha for twenty years, all of which were filled with his enthusiasm for driving the Nürburgring. They described him as someone who perpetually enjoyed the track and always had a smile. Another heartfelt message from within the motorsport family lamented Miettinen's passing at the age of 66, highlighting his long-standing presence as a gentleman driver in the NLS and Nürburgring series. The sentiment echoed that he passed away while pursuing his deepest passion in a sport that is both beautiful and inherently dangerous. Formula 1 star Max Verstappen, who was also competing in the qualifying event for Mercedes but was not involved in the accident, took to social media to express his shock and offer his sincere condolences. He posted on Instagram, acknowledging the inherent risks of motorsport and sending his heartfelt sympathy to Juha's family and loved ones. Race control promptly halted and then red-flagged the qualifying session following the collision, prioritizing the immediate rescue and recovery operations. The official statement confirmed the serious accident involving seven competitors in the early stages of the race. It detailed that despite the immediate intervention of emergency personnel, efforts to save the driver, identified as Juha Miettinen in a BMW 325i with car number #121, were ultimately unsuccessful. Miettinen was extracted from his vehicle and transported to the Medical Centre, where he tragically passed away after all resuscitation attempts failed. The Nürburgring Nordschleife, a 12.9-mile track carved through the Eifel mountains, has a somber history of fatalities. Since its inception in 1928, approximately 70 competitors have lost their lives during official races. The dangers extend beyond professional racing, with an estimated three to twelve deaths occurring annually during public track days, accessible to any licensed driver with a modest fee. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the extreme risks that motorsport enthusiasts, from seasoned professionals to dedicated amateurs like Juha Miettinen, willingly embrace in their pursuit of adrenaline and speed on one of the world's most challenging circuits





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