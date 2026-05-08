Veteran TV network president, Joni Lamb, dies after undisclosed health issues

Joni Lamb, president and founder of evangelical broadcaster Daystar Television Network, passed away on Thursday after her health drastically deteriorated following a back injury. The network said Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters which she had not disclosed to the public and was facing head on and in private.

A veteran TV network president, Joni Lamb , has died after privately battling a series of undisclosed health issues. The 65-year-old, who founded and led evangelical broadcaster Daystar Television Network , passed away on Thursday following a back injury that led to deteriorating health.

Lamb's health matters were compounded by the injury, which led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. The network described Lamb as a revolutionary figure who shaped its ministry with her love for the Lord and for the people served





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Joni Lamb Evangelical Broadcaster Daystar Television Network Health Issues Back Injury Deteriorated Health $3.1 Million Home Reaching Over 100 Million American Households Broadcast Programs Anti-Vaccine Figures Robert F Kennedy Jr Sexual Abuse Covid-19 Pandemic Covid Skeptic Host On Her Network Show Host Psychologist Allegations Investigation

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