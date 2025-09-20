Veterans Condemn New Troubles Deal as 'Betrayal', Raising Fears of Reopened Cases and Criminal Charges

A new agreement between the UK and Ireland regarding the Troubles legacy has been met with strong criticism from veterans, who fear it could lead to a renewed wave of legal actions against soldiers who served in Northern Ireland. The deal ends immunity for veterans and opens the door for potential criminal charges, sparking outrage and accusations of betrayal.

Veterans have voiced strong condemnation, branding the recently unveiled Troubles deal between Britain and Ireland a betrayal. This follows the announcement of a new framework at Hillsborough Castle, near Belfast, by Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Irish Tanaiste Simon Harris.

The framework represents a shift from the Conservative's 2023 Legacy Act, which was designed to offer conditional immunity to those accused of Troubles-era crimes in exchange for cooperation with a truth recovery body. The previous act, spearheaded by then veterans minister Johnny Mercer, had halted numerous civil cases and inquests. However, the High Court in Belfast declared the Act unlawful last November. This move, following nine months of negotiations with the Irish government, marks a significant change. It ends immunity for terrorists, a provision previously offered by the Blair government to a significant number of pro-IRA figures. Simultaneously, it introduces six 'protections and rights' for veterans, while also removing their immunity. The implications of this are substantial, potentially subjecting soldiers, many now in their 60s and 70s, to fresh inquiries and possible criminal charges decades after the events in question. This has ignited significant opposition from veterans and political figures alike, raising concerns about the treatment of those who served during the Troubles and the potential for vexatious legal actions.\The new framework's implications are particularly concerning for veterans, many of whom face the prospect of renewed legal scrutiny for actions taken during the Troubles. The agreement with the Irish government effectively dismantles the protections offered by the previous legislation and opens the door to a range of legal challenges. The new framework effectively ends the immunity previously granted to veterans, potentially leading to a resurgence of civil cases and inquests related to events that occurred decades ago. This shift has been met with strong criticism from veteran groups and political figures. Ex-SAS reservist and Tory backbencher Sir David Davis described the move as a victory for the IRA, highlighting the potential ramifications. Former members of the armed forces have also expressed their disappointment and concerns about the direction of the negotiations and the implications it will have on veteran’s rights. The focus of concern is around the potential reopening of cases that were previously closed or halted under the terms of the Conservative legislation. Among these are the cases of soldiers who participated in operations against terrorists during the Troubles, some of which have been scrutinised extensively. Many of these cases could be reopened with the lifting of veteran’s immunity. The situation is further complicated by the fact that some veterans who were charged prior to the 2023 Act are still involved in legal proceedings.\The reaction to the deal has been overwhelmingly negative from the veterans’ community. Several prominent figures, including former military personnel and political commentators, have expressed their dismay at the new framework. The concerns center on the perceived betrayal of those who served and the potential for politically motivated legal actions. The potential for reopening cases, including those involving sensitive military operations, is a key point of contention. Many feel that veterans are being unfairly targeted and that the new agreement is a step backward in the pursuit of justice and reconciliation. These veterans are also worried about the morale of the army at a time when there are unprecedented threats. The Daily Mail has launched a 'Stop The SAS Betrayal' campaign which is focused on improving human rights for soldiers, especially those serving in special forces, and has garnered significant public support. The veteran’s community feels strongly that the actions taken by the British Armed Forces, particularly the SAS, during the Troubles, were conducted in accordance with the laws of war. They believe the legal challenges being pursued are a politically motivated campaign designed to undermine the British Armed Forces. The situation is viewed by some as a distortion of justice for the victims of terrorism, and an insult to the veterans involved in the Troubles, and to the UK armed forces as a whole. The deal appears to be divisive, with the views of veterans in opposition to the direction that it is taking





