Veterans Report MAID Offered After Benefits Cut

Canadian veterans like David Baltzer and Tony Jenkins claim Veterans Affairs offered euthanasia after cutting benefits, sparking a class-action lawsuit.

The relationship between Canadian veterans and the government is under intense scrutiny following allegations that Veterans Affairs Canada has offered medically assisted death to physically healthy servicemen. The controversy centers on David Baltzer, a former soldier who served two tours in Afghanistan, after his psychological benefits were abruptly reduced. This incident has ignited a broader conversation about the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and the adequacy of state support for those who served.

Veterans Describe Coercive MAID Offers

David Baltzer, a man in his thirties from Manitoba, reports that he received a phone call from a Veterans Affairs Canada caseworker just two days before Christmas. The call occurred shortly after Baltzer received a letter stating that his veterans' benefits had been cut, a move that left him shocked and financially vulnerable. When Baltzer attempted to resolve the issue by calling the department, he claims the caseworker instructed him to end the call and provided a different number to contact. During this second conversation, the caseworker reviewed his file and suggested he consider medical assistance in dying as an alternative to continued therapy.

Also read One of Scotland's last surviving D Day veterans died a week before Remembrance Sunday

Baltzer recounted the specific dialogue, noting that the caseworker stated, 'I can see the therapy you have done. It doesn't seem like much has helped. I'd like you to keep an open mind and think about this. Have you ever given any thought to medical assistance in dying?' He was not alone in this experience, as other veterans have come forward with similar accounts. Tony Jenkins, a 52-year-old weapons technician from Nova Scotia who served for nearly two and a half decades, reported being offered medically assisted death twice. These testimonies suggest a systemic pattern rather than an isolated administrative error.

Litigation and Stakeholder Reactions

Catherine Christensen, a lawyer representing several veterans, has announced plans to file a proposed class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government. Christensen argues that physically healthy young men are being steered toward death rather than receiving adequate care. 'You have got physically healthy young men asking for help, and the help offered is death,' she stated. The legal action aims to hold the state accountable for what the plaintiffs describe as a betrayal of trust and a failure to provide the support promised to those who served their country.

Advertisement

The allegations have caused deep emotional distress among the veterans involved. One veteran described feeling 'disposable' and 'abandoned' by the nation they served, with one claiming a nurse had 'bragged' about the number of people they had euthanized. Another veteran noted that it is easier to access legal marijuana than medical equipment, arguing that the government is washing its hands of its servicemen. These sentiments highlight a profound sense of disillusionment within the veteran community regarding their current standing in society.

Long-Term Psychological Impact on Service Members

The suggestion that a life is no longer worth living had a devastating impact on David Baltzer. He described the 2019 conversation as a turning point that sent him into a downward spiral. 'To me, it was a confirmation that my life is worthless,' he said. In the six years following the incident, Baltzer reports engaging in anti-social behavior and abusing alcohol and other substances. He stated that he 'burned it all to the ground' and ruined significant aspects of his personal life as a result of the trauma associated with the interaction.

Baltzer attempted to raise the issue with a pension advocate during an appeal to have his benefits reinstated, but claims the matter was swept under the rug. 'You didn't help me at all, and in fact, you offered me medically-assisted suicide,' he told the advocate. He expressed feeling betrayed by an institution he once took pride in joining. 'After everything that is done, if I could go back in time, I wouldn't have served Canada,' Baltzer said, reflecting on the horrors of combat and the difficulty of reintegrating into civilian life.

Systemic Failures and Future Implications

The core of the issue lies in the mechanism of how mental health support is delivered and regulated within the veterans' affairs system. Plaintiffs argue that the offer of euthanasia was not a standard medical procedure but a coercive tool used when therapeutic options failed or were deemed too expensive. This raises serious questions about the oversight of medical professionals working within government agencies and the safeguards in place for vulnerable patients.

Advertisement

As the class-action lawsuit moves forward, the focus will remain on whether Veterans Affairs Canada followed proper protocols and whether the veterans were denied rightful benefits. The outcome of this legal battle could set a precedent for how the government handles medical assistance in dying cases involving mental health conditions and veterans. For now, the veterans involved continue to struggle with the long-term consequences of their service and the perceived abandonment by the state they honored.