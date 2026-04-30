Veterans Slam Armed Forces Minister for Missing Key Vote on Northern Ireland Legacy Bill

Veterans have strongly criticized Armed Forces Minister Al Carns for missing a crucial vote on the Northern Ireland Legacy Bill while on a trip to the Middle East. The bill, which veterans argue could lead to the continued persecution of former troops, has sparked widespread opposition. Carns, a former Commando officer, has faced accusations of prioritizing politics over veterans' welfare, with calls for stronger protections and accountability from the government.

The Armed Forces Minister faced sharp criticism from veterans on Wednesday night after missing a crucial vote on legal protections for former service members, as it coincided with a trip to the Middle East.

Al Carns, a former Commando officer, has become a focal point of opposition to Labour's Northern Ireland Legacy Bill, which veterans argue could lead to continued legal persecution of troops decades after their service. Given his military background, many veterans expected Carns to vigorously defend their interests and prevent what they see as politically motivated prosecutions of elderly soldiers.

When Carns posted a video on social media explaining his absence, veterans reacted with anger, accusing him of prioritizing photo opportunities and political maneuvering over the welfare of those he once served alongside. Former Army intelligence officer Phil Ingram went further, demanding that officials release documents proving the trip was planned before the vote's date was announced.

Ingram told the Mail: 'Al Carns has let himself and the veterans community down by failing to stand up for veterans with a feeble excuse he had to go to the Middle East. And then for failing to call for the PM to be held properly to account. Carns should remember the behaviour you walk past is the behaviour you accept.

' Before entering politics, Carns had a distinguished career as a Royal Marines officer, earning a Military Cross for his actions in specialist operations against the Taliban. However, Labour's policies toward veterans have placed Carns in a difficult position, with significant opposition from within the military community. His active presence on social media has also drawn accusations that he is more focused on publicity than advocating for veterans' rights.

Following the Mail's Stop the Betrayal campaign, ministers have temporarily halted the Bill to allow for further consultation with interest groups, including regimental associations of Special Forces units, some of which have threatened legal action against the government. In Parliament last week, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn acknowledged the need for stronger protections, stating: 'We must do more through the legislation to safeguard our veterans community.

' Labour, and Carns in particular, remain under pressure to introduce protections similar to those in the previous Conservative government's Legacy Act, which effectively banned all prosecutions related to the Troubles. Decorated Afghan veteran Trevor Coult joined the chorus of criticism against Carns, saying: 'Given his distinguished service, veterans expected leadership, not silence, or a minister going missing in action. Missing votes that directly impact those who served is deeply disappointing and raises serious questions about priorities.

' Carns responded on X on Tuesday night, writing: 'I spent the last few days in four countries across the Middle East visiting British Forces on live operations. Our Armed Forces personnel there are working with our allies and partners on the rapidly evolving situation. That's why I wasn't in Westminster for yesterday's vote on the Northern Ireland Legacy Bill. I understand why people feel strongly about this.

But the crisis in the Middle East is already affecting us and it's ongoing. I served for 24 years. I know what it means to be asked to put your life on the line for this country and I know what we owe the people who do. For those who served in Northern Ireland, and for their families, this is not an abstract issue.

It is about truth, justice and how we treat those who put themselves on the line for our country. My focus is clear: to make sure the process does not become the punishment, to recognise the difference in law and in fact between those who served the state under orders and those who set out to harm it, and to support veterans and their families in getting as close as possible to truth, reconciliation and justice.





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