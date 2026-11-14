Veterinarian Removes Chicken Skewer From Dog After Owner Dismisses Incident

Sandbeck veterinary practice performs surgery to extract a swallowed wooden skewer from an Irish Terrier after a suspicious lump appeared on the animal's flank. The pet experienced unusual calmness during the critical period.

A routine veterinary consultation at Sandbeck recently transformed into a complex surgical procedure after an owner revealed that her Irish Terrier had swallowed a chicken skewer two weeks prior. The case began as a standard registration appointment intended to check a newly discovered lump on the dog's left flank, but the situation escalated significantly once the full history was uncovered.

Swallowing Incident Raises Suspicion

The owner noted that the dog had become notably calmer and was barking less than usual in the week leading up to the visit. She mentioned the swallowed item as an afterthought while discussing the animal's improved behavior. This casual comment triggered immediate suspicion from the veterinary team, who recognized the potential danger of ingested foreign bodies.

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The Irish Terrier had been observed licking his lips around the same time the chicken skewer disappeared from the household. Although the owner was initially ambiguous about the exact timing, the veterinary staff prioritized the possibility of internal injury over the benign explanation of a simple skin cyst.

Physical Examination Reveals Hard Lump

Upon physical examination, the veterinary surgeon discovered a firm mass located halfway down the rib cage on the left side. The lump was approximately the size of a conker and felt unusually solid compared to typical fatty deposits or fluid-filled cysts. This texture prompted a deep investigation into the nature of the growth.

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The veterinarian recalled a similar case involving a spaniel that had previously required extensive testing at another facility. That dog also presented with an unexplained firm lump, and colleagues eventually performed surgery to remove a six-inch wooden skewer. The similarity in presentation strongly suggested a foreign object lodged in the chest cavity.

Diagnostic Challenges With Imaging

Wooden foreign bodies present significant diagnostic difficulties because they often do not show up clearly on standard X-rays. The material density of wood can make it nearly invisible against surrounding tissues in radiographic images. This limitation requires veterinarians to rely on alternative imaging methods to locate the object accurately.

Ultrasound imaging provided the definitive diagnosis by revealing a distorted wave pattern caused by the irregular shape of the object. The ultrasound screen displayed a clear image of the foreign body, confirming it was lodged in the chest cavity. The irregularity of the shape was conclusive evidence, as natural biological structures are rarely perfectly straight.

Successful Surgical Extraction

The veterinary team proceeded with surgery to extract the wooden object from the dog's chest. Delving into the chest cavity carries inherent risks, so the procedure was conducted with extreme caution and precision. The veterinarian used delicate forceps to carefully maneuver around internal organs during the removal process.

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The surgery was described as both dramatic and satisfying for the medical staff. The wooden skewer was successfully extricated from the tissue without causing catastrophic damage to surrounding structures. The removal brought immediate relief to the Irish Terrier and confirmed the initial diagnostic suspicions.

Historical Context And Recovery

This case mirrored a previous incident involving an English Pointer that had ingested a foot-long garden cane. That dog had suffered a perforated esophagus wall, requiring weeks of unsuccessful attempts by other practitioners to locate the object. The successful outcome for the pointer, followed by a complete and uneventful recovery, served as a hopeful precedent for the current patient.

The veterinary team remains optimistic about the Irish Terrier's prognosis following the successful removal of the skewer. Owners are urged to remain vigilant about potential hazards during barbecue seasons when wooden skewers are commonly used. The incident highlights the importance of disclosing all potential ingestion events to veterinary professionals, even if they seem minor at the time.