An authoritative review of VH1's 2006 Greatest Teen Stars list reveals the stark financial contrasts among icons like Britney Spears and Rob Lowe, tracking their current net worths and life outcomes decades later.

VH1 released a definitive ranking in 2006 identifying the top ten greatest teen stars, highlighting the extreme divergence in the financial and personal trajectories of these iconic figures. The list featured names such as Britney Spears, Rob Lowe, and Molly Ringwald, showcasing a spectrum of success ranging from multi-million dollar empires to tragic financial ruin and untimely deaths. This analysis examines the current status of these ten entertainers, detailing their net worths and life outcomes twenty years after the original broadcast.

The Top Three Stars And Current Financial Status

Molly Ringwald secured the number one spot on the 2006 list and remains a celebrated figure in Hollywood. The actress, now 58 years old, began her career as a child actress and became a central member of the Brat Pack, a group of young actors who defined 1980s coming-of-age cinema. Her enduring career has maintained her status as a respected veteran of the industry.

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Rob Lowe occupied the second position on the original list at the time of the broadcast. The 62-year-old actor, also identified as a member of the Brat Pack, dominated the entertainment landscape during the 1980s. His career longevity and consistent work in television and film have sustained his high-profile status well into the present day.

Britney Spears ranked third on the list and has achieved significant financial success following the end of her legal conservatorship. Five years after the conservatorship concluded in 2021, the 44-year-old singer has maintained a relatively low-profile public life. Industry estimates place her current net worth between $130 million and $150 million, which converts to approximately £99.1 million and £114.8 million.

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Brat Pack Members And Tragic Losses

Anthony Michael Hall held the fourth position on the 2006 ranking and is widely recognized for his contributions to 1980s cinema. Like Ringwald and Lowe, he was a pivotal member of the Brat Pack, establishing a career that began in childhood and solidified during his teenage years. His presence on the list underscores the significant impact this specific cohort of actors had on pop culture.

Shannen Doherty is the only star from the top ten to pass away since the original ranking was published. The actress died in 2024 at the age of 53 years. At the time of her death, her net worth was reported to be between $5 million and $10 million, which is equivalent to £3.8 million and £7.6 million. Her career had previously been highlighted by her roles in popular television series and films during the late 1980s and 1990s.

Winona Ryder was ranked seventh on the list and has maintained a substantial career in the entertainment industry. The 55-year-old actress established her professional path in the 1980s and continues to be a recognized figure in Hollywood. Her net worth is estimated to be between $18 million and $30 million, translating to £13.7 million and £22.8 million respectively.

Financial Decline And Untimely Deaths

David Cassidy ranked sixth on the 2006 list and experienced significant financial difficulties later in his life. He began his career in the 1960s with Universal Studios but struggled with debt in his later years. He filed for bankruptcy in 2015, declaring debts of up to $10 million. At the time of his death in 2017 at age 67, his net worth was estimated between $150,000 and $500,000.

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Corey Haim held the eighth position on the original ranking and died in 2010 at the age of 38. He had battled drug addiction for years and filed for bankruptcy prior to his death. Haim died of pneumonia and was reported to be completely penniless, with a net worth of just $5,000 at the time of his passing. His story highlights the severe consequences of addiction and financial mismanagement.

River Phoenix was ranked ninth on the list and died at the young age of 23 in 1993. He collapsed outside the Viper Room nightclub in Los Angeles, which was owned by Johnny Depp, following a drug overdose. Details regarding his will and exact net worth were never publicly disclosed at the time of his death, leaving the precise financial state of his estate unknown.

Matt Dillon completed the top ten list at the tenth position. The 62-year-old actor became a huge teen idol in the 1980s through his roles in various films. Unlike some of his peers, he has maintained a steady career in acting. His inclusion in the top ten reflects his prominence as a teen heartthrob during that specific decade of cinema.