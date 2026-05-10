Vibrant and Luxurious The Spencer Hotel in Dublin City Offers Incredible Accommodations, Dining, and Wellness Experience

Nestled in the dynamic financial district, the Spencer Hotel in Dublin City offers an exceptional stay with its stunning city skyline views from well-appointed rooms, excellent dining options, and newly renovated health club amenities. The hotel's deluxe balcony rooms are a standout, providing spacious accommodations with luxury toiletries, a rainforest shower, and a Nespresso machine. A comprehensive breakfast is also served, showcasing delicious pancakes and a wide variety of meat, cheese, and vegetable options.

Nestled in the dynamic Financial district, The Spencer Hotel boasts a prime position in the heart of Dublin City, offering captivating views overlooking the River Liffey.

Its accessibility is exceptional, placing it just a five-minute walk from Connolly Station and directly opposite the 747 Airlink stop for Dublin Airport. For guests travelling by car, the secure underground car park is a notable advantage in this city-centre location, available for a reasonable €20 per overnight stay. Accommodation and Amenities My stay was in one of the hotel’s deluxe balcony rooms, an absolute highlight.

On a beautiful day, sitting on the balcony to soak in the panoramic city skyline view was truly delightful. The room itself was both spacious and remarkably bright, featuring a comfortable king-sized bed and an array of luxurious amenities. These included Rituals toiletries, a rejuvenating rainforest shower, a Nespresso machine, fluffy bathrobes and slippers, air conditioning, and convenient 24-hour room service. The vibrant decor and the sheer luxuriousness of the bathroom made a strong impression.

Dining Experience In the evening, I chose to dine at the hotel’s EAST Restaurant, renowned for its distinctive Pan-Asian fusion menu. The cuisine draws rich influences from Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, China, and Japan, offering a genuine culinary celebration. Starter: The noodle-and-wonton broth was robust and flavourful. It featured prawn wontons and egg noodles swimming in a fragrant Asian broth, served in a generously sized portion.

Main Course: A surprising but excellent choice was the classic fish & chips, featuring high-quality beer-battered hake. Served alongside tangy tartar sauce, mushy peas, and perfectly crisp skinny fries, the dish was executed flawlessly and was genuinely tasty. Dessert: The meal concluded with the decadent chocolate fudge knickerbocker. This dessert was an indulgent stack of spongy chocolate cake, creamy vanilla ice-cream, and sweet fruit coulis.

While delicious enough to keep all to myself, the portion is certainly substantial enough to share with two. Breakfast the following morning at The Pantry provided a comprehensive spread. The buffet catered to every preference, offering a full selection of hot items, alongside cereals, yoghurts, fresh pastries, fresh fruit, and an assortment of meats and cheeses. A standout recommendation is the delicious pancakes—they were genuinely some of the best I have ever tasted.

Health & Wellness: Newly Renovated Facilities Guests seeking rejuvenation will appreciate the recently reopened Energise Fitness & Leisure. Having undergone a complete renovation in the past couple of weeks, it now provides modern, high-quality facilities for fitness, swimming, and relaxation. The upgrades include a new gym floor featuring state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, an 18-metre heated swimming pool, fully upgraded changing rooms, and enhanced sauna, steam room, and hot tub amenities.

For deeper relaxation, The Viola Day Spa offers an extensive menu of treatments, including massages, body wraps, waxing, manicures, and facials. Final Verdict My stay at The Spencer was thoroughly enjoyable, and I wholeheartedly recommend it to future visitors. The excellent service from all staff, combined with the ideal city-centre location, large, comfortable rooms, and the impressive newly upgraded health club, makes The Spencer a destination well worth visiting. Every meal was also prepared and presented beautifully.

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