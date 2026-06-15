Vibrant Home Accessory Brings Cheerful Energy to Next Shoppers

Next shoppers are loving a vibrant home accessory said to bring a cheerful energy as you come and go. The home accessory is made from coir (coconut) and has a non-slip backing, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Next shoppers are loving a vibrant home accessory said to bring a cheerful energy as you come and go. Theis made from coir (coconut) which is known for being easy to clean.

It has a non-slip backing and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use (although best placed in a sheltered position). There is also a larger 60x90cm size for £26, although this is currently out of stock. One pleased buyer commented: Beautiful and unique mat. Love it!

The colours are so vibrant, perfect for springs and summer. Another happy shopper said: Absolutely love this doormat, so pretty and colourful, really cheers me up when I leave or arrive home. Great size for our porch and good quality. A third fan said: Different.

I chose this as I liked the print and colour, makes a change from the plain mats and as it was going on the back door step into the garden I thought it would add colour. from £12.80 for a 50x75cm size (also available in an 80x100cm size for £27.20). This one has a soft, luxurious pile with an anti-slip backing and an abstract stripe pattern in shades of blue, beige, and grey. for £50 that's adorned with a vibrant floral print.

Made from easy care synthetic fibres, you can confidently place it in high traffic areas of the home (suitable for indoor use only). With hues of pink, green, blue, and orange, the statement piece is ideal for eclectic, cottage-style, and contemporary homes. It's earned a high 4.7/5 star rating so far on the website





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Vibrant Home Accessory Next Shoppers Cheerful Energy Coir (Coconut) Non-Slip Backing

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