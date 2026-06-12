Vicar trainee loses discrimination case over Sunday shifts and Bible reading

Erich McElevey, a receptionist training to be a vicar, sued for religious discrimination over Sunday shifts and being banned from reading the Bible. An employment tribunal dismissed his claims, finding he volunteered for Sunday work and the centre had a general policy against personal activities.

A receptionist named Erich McElevey, who was training to become a vicar, sued his employer for religious discrimination and unfair dismissal after being assigned shifts on Sundays.

McElevey worked at Wycombe Badminton Centre, a not-for-profit sports facility, from June 2016. He claimed that his boss, Alistair Jones, discriminated against him by allocating him shifts on the Lord's day and by preventing him from reading the Bible at work.

Additionally, McElevey alleged that he faced disciplinary action for helping customers without charging them, which he considered an expression of his Christian value of love thy neighbor. An employment tribunal in Watford examined these claims and ultimately dismissed all of them, finding that McElevey had actually volunteered to work on Sundays and that the center had reasonable policies against personal activities during work hours.

During the tribunal, it was revealed that McElevey had requested Sunday shifts multiple times and even accepted weekend work on numerous occasions. Text messages showed that he had no objections to working on Sundays and in fact sought those shifts. The tribunal also noted that McElevey was not prohibited from reading the Bible specifically; rather, the centre had a general policy forbidding employees from reading any books or using the internet for personal purposes while on duty.

McElevey's allegation that his manager ripped up his theological study notes was dismissed as implausible, as CCTV would have captured such an act and the manager denied it. The tribunal heard that the centre's policy applied to all employees equally, regardless of their religious beliefs. Further, the tribunal examined McElevey's claim that he was disciplined for living out his Christian faith by letting customers use the courts for free and allowing cancellations without fees.

The centre argued that these actions caused financial loss and violated procedures for tracking payments. During the disciplinary hearing, McElevey did not cite his religious beliefs as the reason for his actions. The tribunal concluded that the disciplinary process was based on procedural breaches, not religious discrimination. McElevey resigned in February 2023 after the hearing.

Employment Judge Elizabeth Coll stated that working on Sundays was not imposed on McElevey and that he had willingly taken those shifts. The claims for religious harassment, discrimination, and unfair dismissal were all dismissed. When contacted by the Mail, McElevey declined to comment on the case





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Religious Discrimination Sunday Shifts Employment Tribunal Vicar Training Unfair Dismissal

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