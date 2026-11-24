Complete Tyrone's 18 lab mission in Vice City to unlock the unique gold SMG. Detailed guide to destroying Kitty Litter labs and boosting narcotics profits.

Players undertaking Tyrone's questline in the latest open-world title are tasked with a comprehensive manhunt across the vibrant cityscape, requiring the systematic destruction of eighteen secret narcotics laboratories. This extensive side mission, which serves as a pivotal component in the protagonist's journey, rewards dedicated players with a unique gold submachine gun and significantly improves the profit margins for subsequent illicit transactions with the character.

The Mission Objective and Core Mechanism

The primary objective for players is to locate and dismantle eighteen distinct cooking facilities hidden throughout various districts, a process that begins with Tyrone directing the player to a specific trailer park in La Perle. Once the initial laboratory is identified by its distinctive red smoking chimney and the presence of a blue and white Spin On This laundry van, the player must breach the location to trigger the subsequent hunt. The destruction method is straightforward but requires precision: players must shoot a smoking pink flask and immediately retreat to avoid the resulting explosion, ensuring their character remains safe while the facility is neutralized.

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Strategic Benefits of Laboratory Destruction

Completing this extensive chain of objectives offers substantial long-term benefits beyond the immediate completion of the questline. The most tangible reward is the acquisition of a unique gold SMG, a weapon that stands out for its visual appeal and statistical performance compared to standard firearms found elsewhere in the game. Furthermore, once all laboratories have been successfully destroyed, the character Tyrone will begin purchasing narcotics from the player at the highest possible price point, thereby optimizing the player's income stream and encouraging further engagement with the game's economy.

Key Locations in La Perle and Decor District

The journey begins in La Perle, where the first laboratory is situated in a trailer park opposite Zenon's Pawn Shop Ammu-Nation. Upon entering the main gate, players will spot a trailer with a funnel chimney straight ahead, which can be accessed by sneaking around the back or clearing out three guards at the front. Another crucial location is found just across the road from Mezzasega Espresso and Slinger in the Decor District, where players must pull into the Williams + Whitaker Homeware and Decor car park to find a garage with a smoking chimney and the signature laundry van parked outside.

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Rockridge and Vicinity Laboratory Coordinates

In Rockridge, the third laboratory is located behind Peterson's Autoshop, directly south across the road from the Blessed Food Market under the overpass. Players should head through the main yard, turn left to locate the laundry van, and then move the van forward to access the garage shutter behind it. The fourth facility is situated just east of Fleeca Field stadium next to Xero Gas Rockridge, hidden in an alley behind a wall where players can open a garage door to find the lab. Additionally, a laboratory exists on the east side of a condominium building south of Vice City Hospital, near Emilio's Auto Center Gas, identifiable by a closed road and smoking chimney on the second floor.

Advanced Locations and Tactical Destruction Tips

As players move further into the city, they will encounter laboratories in dense urban areas, such as the block of flats southeast of Fleeca Fields stadium where the target is on the upper floor in apartment five. Another notable location is near Cross My Heart Tattoos, where a garage door guards a single individual inside, while others are found in apartment blocks near Jack of Hearts and Urban Legendz. Players are advised to shoot laboratories from a distance, particularly in residential areas, to avoid triggering massive shootouts and to ensure a safe escape route is available before the facility explodes.

Final Districts and Optimization Routes

The remaining laboratories are spread across the western and northern sectors, including locations near Crosstown Mule City Line, Down Town Pawn, and Rideout Customs. Players should look for overgrown lots, tracks near gas stations, and staircases leading to condominiums to find the final targets. The guide recommends utilizing the provided regional breakdown to optimize travel routes, minimizing the time spent driving back and forth across Vice City. For those preferring to explore independently, threatening cooks in certain labs can reveal their locations on the map, though following the structured path ensures efficient completion of this critical questline.