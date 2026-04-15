Vick Hope Dazzles in Leather Minidress at V&A East Museum Opening

Radio presenter Vick Hope stole the spotlight at the V&A East Museum's opening in London, showcasing a stylish leather minidress. The event, held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, was attended by various celebrities and public figures, including Amelia Dimoldenberg, Prue Leith, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sadiq Khan. The new museum, part of the East Bank development, features unique galleries and exhibitions. The article also touches upon Vick's recent personal milestones, including sharing rare photos of her baby son Micah and a look at her husband Calvin Harris's career and future plans.

Radio presenter Vick Hope commanded attention on Tuesday evening as she arrived at the highly anticipated opening of the V&A East Museum in London. The stylish 36-year-old opted for a daring leather minidress featuring a chic sheer cut-out at the waist, showcasing her enviably long legs. She expertly accessorized the bold ensemble with a statement jacket boasting prominent shoulder pads and a sophisticated brown suede clutch bag.

Vick was not the only notable personality gracing the event; fellow media personality Amelia Dimoldenberg, 32, also embraced a leather aesthetic. Esteemed figures such as Prue Leith, actress Nathalie Emmanuel, and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan were among the distinguished guests in attendance.

The V&A East Museum, a significant addition to the East Bank initiative within the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, promises to offer unique perspectives on the V&A's vast global collections through its two permanent galleries, aptly named Why We Make. Complementing these permanent displays, the museum will also host major temporary exhibitions, commencing with The Music is Black: A British Story. This inaugural exhibition will feature new creative commissions and live events, designed to highlight the contemporary individuals, concepts, and creativity that are actively shaping global culture.

Furthermore, the museum's culinary offerings include the Café by Jikoni, a collaboration with the renowned restaurant group celebrated for its fusion of international flavors.

The V&A East Museum opening marked a welcome respite for Vick, offering a rare evening away from her new parenting duties. Just last week, the radio host shared an intimate glimpse into her personal life, posting a series of cherished photographs of her baby son, Micah, on Instagram.

Vick, who welcomed her son with her DJ husband, Calvin Harris, 42, last July, radiated maternal joy in a heartwarming snapshot. The image captured her cradling her son as they basked in the morning sun during a trip to Ibiza. Pictured makeup-free and clad in a simple white dressing gown, Vick held a mug and gazed adoringly at her child, embodying serene contentment. The couple, who exchanged vows in 2023, publicly announced Micah's arrival in August, following his birth on July 20. Vick opted for a home water birth at their Ibiza residence, to which she relocated after commencing her maternity leave.

Husband Calvin, whose real name is Adam Wiles, shared equally touching images of the special occasion. He posted a candid photograph of Vick in the birthing pool and a tender moment of himself with their newborn son shortly after his arrival. Accompanying the collection of photos, Calvin penned an emotional announcement: '20th of July, our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.' The photographic collection also included a striking image of Vick's placenta, which the couple later processed into pills by drying and grinding the organ into a powder for encapsulation.

Calvin Harris, formerly a supermarket shelf stacker, has ascended to become one of the world's highest-earning DJs. In 2020, he reportedly secured a substantial £76 million by selling the rights to his extensive music catalogue to an investment firm. In a recent interview, he alluded to a desire to transition away from active DJing within the next decade, stating, 'I always said that once I get past 50, I can't see me DJing. The more commercial end, it gets a little bit suspect. I think I'd prefer to be in the studio making tunes.'

Earlier this year, in January, Vick shared a further collection of rare images featuring baby Micah and her husband, marking their first Christmas as a family of three. The accompanying caption simply read: 'Twas the season', a poignant and understated celebration of their growing family





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