Vick Hope Shares Adorable Clip of Calvin Harris Dancing with Son Micah in Ibiza

Radio presenter Vick Hope shared a heartwarming video of her husband Calvin Harris dancing with their 11-month-old son Micah at their home in Ibiza. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, announced the arrival of baby Micah in August in a sweet social media post, following his birth on July 20.

Vick Hope shared an adorable clip of her husband Calvin Harris dancing with their son Micah at their home in Ibiza on Saturday. The couple, who married in September 2023 and share Micah , 11 months, and are now at their home in Ibiza for summer for his usual club season performing at Ushuaïa .

Vick shared a video to her Story of her at the club supporting her partner while her next slide was the sweet family video. She penned in the caption of her post: 'Making the people dance by night and by day.

' Calvin looked every inch the doting dad as he held his son's hands and gazed adoringly at him. Vick and Calvin, who tied the knot in 2023, announced the arrival of baby Micah in August in a sweet social media post, following his birth on July 20. Vick Hope shared an adorable clip of her husband Calvin Harris dancing with their son Micah at their home in Ibiza on Saturday.

The couple, who married in September 2023 and share Micah, 11 months, and are now at their home in Ibiza for summer for his usual club season performing at Ushuaïa. Vick had a home water birth at their property in Ibiza, where she flew after beginning her maternity leave. Calvin shared a candid photograph of his wife lying in the birthing pool and a tender shot of himself with the baby moments after the birth.

Alongside the series of photos, Calvin announced the birth and wrote: '20th of July, our boy arrived. Micah is here!

'My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.

' He included a graphic photograph of Vick's placenta, which was later turned into pills by drying and grinding the organ into a powder that's then encapsulated. Former supermarket shelf stacker Calvin - whose real name is Adam Wiles - is one of the highest-earning DJs in the world and in 2020 sold the rights to his back catalogue to an investment firm for a reported £76million.

In a recent interview, he told how he planned to stop DJing within the next decade. He said: 'I always said that once I get past 50, I can't see me DJing.

'The more commercial end , it gets a little bit suspect. I think I'd prefer to be in the studio making tunes.

' Back in January, Vick shared rare pictures of her baby son Micah and her husband in an Instagram post. Vick shared a video to her Story of her at the club supporting her partner while her next slide was the sweet family video Vick had a home water birth at their property in Ibiza, where she flew after beginning her maternity leave Last month, the radio presenter posted a series of rare pictures of her baby son Micah on Instagram Alongside the post marking their first Christmas as a family of three, she penned: ''Twas the season'.

Last month, the radio presenter posted a series of rare pictures of her baby son Micah on Instagram. The DJ posted a heartwarming photo of herself cradling the tot as they soaked up the morning sunshine in Ibiza. Vick looked radiant as she went makeup-free in a white dressing gown, clutching a mug while gazing adoringly at her son





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Vick Hope Calvin Harris Micah Ibiza Ushuaïa Baby Birth Home Water Birth Calvin Harris Djing

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