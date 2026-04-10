Vick Hope Shares Rare Glimpse into Family Life with Calvin Harris and Baby Micah in Ibiza

Radio and TV star Vick Hope shares intimate photos of her baby son Micah with DJ husband Calvin Harris, offering a rare look at their family life, including a new role for Calvin in the wellness sector.

Vick Hope delighted fans with a series of rare and heartwarming photos of her baby son, Micah , on Instagram. The TV and radio personality, 36, shared intimate moments captured during their time in Ibiza. The photos showcase Vick cradling Micah in the morning sunshine, radiating a natural glow as she went makeup-free in a white dressing gown. These pictures offer a glimpse into the private life of Vick and her DJ husband, Calvin Harris , 42, since the arrival of Micah last July.

The couple, who married in 2023, announced Micah's birth in August via social media, following his birth on July 20. Vick had a home water birth at their Ibiza property, and Calvin shared candid photos of her in the birthing pool and a tender moment with the baby shortly after. These images offer a personal look at their journey into parenthood. The shared photos also reveal other family moments, including a glimpse of Calvin sharing a sweet moment with Micah at the dinner table. Vick also posted pictures of Micah wearing a cream onesie, reading 'my first Christmas,' and matching Christmas pyjamas with his grandmother, Adeline Nowosu. The new mother is clearly balancing parenthood with other aspects of her life, as she also shared snaps posing alongside her friends. Calvin, whose real name is Adam Wiles, is not only a world-renowned DJ but also recently took on a new role as Chief Wellness Officer at Healf, a fast-growing healthcare brand. The Dumfries-born star sees this move as a way to integrate his personal wellness journey with his professional life. He'll be working with Claudia Schiffer, who is an investor and ambassador for the brand. \ Calvin shared the news of Micah's birth via social media, penning a heartfelt message celebrating Vick's strength and the joy of parenthood. He included a graphic photograph of Vick's placenta, which was later turned into pills by drying and grinding the organ into a powder that's then encapsulated. Calvin, who has earned his reputation as one of the world's highest-earning DJs, revealed his plans to eventually step away from DJing in the next decade. He mentioned that he sees the more commercial end as a little bit suspect, and that he would prefer to be in the studio making tunes. Back in January, Vick shared rare pictures of her baby son Micah and her husband in an Instagram post. Alongside the post marking their first Christmas as a family of three, she penned: ''Twas the season'. Vick and Calvin, who tied the knot in 2023, announced the arrival of baby Micah in August in a sweet social media post, following his birth on July 20. Vick Hope sizzles in a plunging black dress as she puts on a loved-up display with Calvin Harris at the Schiaparelli Exhibition gala dinner. The mother-of-one also shared photos of herself in matching pyjamas with Micah resting on her chest. Calvin also made an appearance in Vick's carousel of photos as he was seen sharing a sweet moment at the dinner table with his son. The star got into the holiday spirit as he was seen carrying a newly bought Christmas tree. Vick shared multiple photos of her baby, including a sweet snap of him wearing a cream onesie which read 'my first Christmas'. The little tot also wore matching Christmas pyjamas with his grandmother, Adeline Nowosu, who held him sweetly in her arms. The pair also shared an adorable moment where Vick's mother held him up, smiling from ear to ear as he looked adorable in a green striped onesie. The new mother appeared to be balancing parent life well, as she also shared snaps posing alongside her friends.\ The multi-faceted personality of Calvin Harris extends beyond music. He has diversified his career into the world of business, specifically in the wellness sector. This transition reflects his broader interest in health and well-being, which has led to his new executive role. This shift exemplifies a trend among celebrities to explore new avenues for career expansion. The company said Calvin will help shape Healf's 'wellbeing philosophy, product curation and cultural presence' in his new role. The Dumfries-born star said: 'As an artist I find inspiration in different things: people, places, feelings, words. Music is about pushing limits, doing things I haven't done before - I have to take care of my mind and body to do that. 'I've learned that what keeps me feeling good changes all the time, depending on the day, the tour, the studio, everything. Healf gets that. 'They're not trying to tell you how to live; they're helping you find what works for you. 'That's why stepping in as Chief Wellbeing Officer made sense, their whole approach feels real, grounded and genuinely helpful.' Calvin is starring in a new advertising campaign for Healf alongside Claudia Schiffer, who is an investor in the brand and its ambassador for 'Women's Health & Longevity'





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