Vickrum Digwa applies to appeal his conviction for the stabbing death of Henry Nowak in Southampton. The Attorney General recently increased his minimum sentence to 25 years following a leniency hearing.

Vickrum Digwa has formally applied to appeal his conviction for the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak in Southampton. The 23-year-old killer seeks to have his guilty verdict overturned by arguing that the conviction is unsafe. This legal move comes shortly after his minimum prison term was significantly increased by the courts.

Supreme Court Review of Sentence Length

Digwa has simultaneously requested that the Supreme Court review the length of his sentence. The application seeks a reduction from the newly imposed term, which was raised from 21 to 25 years. This increase occurred after the Attorney General successfully argued that the original minimum term was unduly lenient. The Court of Appeal recently heard these arguments and adjusted the tariff accordingly.

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Legal Distinction Between Conviction and Sentence

Imran Khan and Partners, representing Vickrum Digwa, confirmed that the appeal regarding the conviction is a separate legal matter from the sentencing review. They stated to the BBC that an application has been lodged specifically concerning the safety of the conviction. This separation ensures that the challenge to the verdict is handled independently from the proceedings regarding the prison term length. The legal team is focused on dismantling the basis of the guilty verdict itself.

The Stabbing Incident and Immediate Aftermath

The underlying crime took place in Southampton on December 3, 2025. Vickrum Digwa stabbed Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student, with a large dagger. The attack resulted in the death of the young student. Bodycam footage from the scene captured Digwa lying to police officers after the incident. He insisted he was the victim despite having stabbed Mr Nowak multiple times.

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Custodial Handcuffing and Police Interaction

Police footage revealed that Digwa handcuffed Henry Nowak while the student was lying dying. This action occurred after the initial stabbing and before emergency responders could intervene. The visual evidence contradicted Digwa's claims that he was the injured party. The footage played a critical role in establishing the facts of the case during the initial investigation.

Current Legal Status and Next Steps

The case now moves toward a review of the conviction's safety. The Attorney General's intervention previously shifted the minimum sentence to 25 years. This means Digwa must serve at least that long before being considered for parole. The upcoming Supreme Court proceedings will determine if the sentence tariff should be further adjusted. The conviction appeal will be heard as a distinct legal challenge separate from the sentencing adjustment.