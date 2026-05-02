Vicky Pattison Launches New Fashion Collection and Opens Up About Family Planning Journey

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison unveils her spring/summer collection with Little Mistress and shares her emotional journey exploring motherhood options with husband Ercan Ramadan, including considering adoption and addressing backlash over freezing her eggs.

Vicky Pattison , the former star of Geordie Shore, has unveiled her latest fashion collaboration: a 27-piece spring/summer collection designed in partnership with Little Mistress , with select items also available at Matalan.

The collection showcases a variety of stylish pieces, modeled by Pattison herself during a luxurious summer getaway. The range includes vibrant and versatile options, from a skimpy white bikini top paired with a chic black and cream embroidered linen co-ord, to a baby blue lace wrap mini-dress with a plunging neckline. Other highlights feature a sophisticated strapless green midi-dress perfect for beachside cocktails, a black and cream strapless jumpsuit, and a delicate white lace crochet summer dress.

For evening wear, Pattison opted for a navy satin cowl-neck jumpsuit and a charming white and navy polka dot halterneck dress. Beyond her fashion endeavors, Vicky Pattison has been openly sharing her personal journey towards potential motherhood in her new Channel 4 series, 'Vicky Pattison: Maybe Baby?

'. The show documents her exploration of different paths to starting a family with her husband, Ercan Ramadan, including surrogacy and adoption. A particularly moving moment occurred when Pattison met with a woman who had adopted children, sparking a realization within her that adoption could be a viable option. This conversation led to a heartfelt exchange with Ramadan, where she expressed her desire to adopt, and he wholeheartedly agreed.

However, the couple ultimately decided to prioritize attempting to conceive naturally before pursuing other avenues. This decision followed thoughtful discussions with family and friends, culminating in a shared commitment to try for a baby within the year. Both Pattison and Ramadan acknowledged their anxieties surrounding the process, but expressed a unified determination to embark on this new chapter.

Pattison recently addressed the criticism she received for freezing her eggs at the age of 35, a topic explored in her Channel 4 series. Appearing on 'This Morning' with Ramadan, she discussed the unexpected backlash she faced online. She explained that the decision to freeze her eggs was made early in her relationship with Ramadan, as a proactive measure to address the societal pressures surrounding female fertility and allow their relationship to develop naturally.

Pattison had hoped to present egg freezing as a empowering option for women who aren't ready to start a family immediately, but was surprised by the negative response. She described receiving 'abuse' from some online, despite her intention to offer a different perspective. The experience highlighted the sensitivity surrounding fertility and infertility, and the importance of respecting individual choices regarding family planning.

Pattison emphasized that she simply wanted to share their journey and provide a relatable narrative for other women facing similar decisions





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vicky Pattison Little Mistress Fashion Spring/Summer Collection Adoption Motherhood Fertility Ercan Ramadan Channel 4 Maybe Baby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICANN Launches New gTLD Application Process, Opening Doors for Custom Domains and Multilingual InternetICANN has initiated a new application round for generic top-level domains (gTLDs), aiming to provide businesses and communities with tailored domain names and promote a more inclusive, multilingual internet. The process, which comes with a $227,000 fee and a lengthy timeline, offers opportunities for branding and digital identity but also presents challenges for applicants.

Read more »

Claire's Accessories to open new 50 new high street stores days after closureClaire's Accessories plans to open 50 new stores across the UK in a high street comeback

Read more »

Love Island's Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu soft launches new romanceLove Island winner Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu has just soft launched her new relationship and fans think he looks EXACTLY like her ex. Read more on heatworld.

Read more »

Historian hopes map project inspires North East prideKieran Carter, from Newcastle, launches an interactive map for his North East Heritage Library.

Read more »

Sainsbury's launches discounted retro-style trainers praised for comfort and trendinessSainsbury's has reduced its TU Retro Style Trainers from £18 to £14.40, with shoppers praising their comfort, lightweight design, and similarity to pricier brands. Available in four colors, the trainers have a 4.8-star rating and are made from 100% synthetic materials.

Read more »

Reform UK candidate launches disgusting racist tirade calling white people 'master race'Wannabe Reform UK councillor Stuart Prior has been exposed for a series of horrendous and alarming tweets.

Read more »