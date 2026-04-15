Vicky Pattison Reveals Doctor's 'Gaslighting' Comments and Concerns About Motherhood Due to PMDD

Vicky Pattison discusses the dismissive comments from a doctor, experiences with medical misogyny, and her anxieties about motherhood due to PMDD during a Good Morning Britain interview.

Vicky Pattison , the former Geordie Shore star, shared a shocking anecdote about a doctor's dismissive comment regarding her health struggles on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Britain . The comment, which the reality star characterized as 'gaslighting,' triggered 'dark and intrusive thoughts' and highlighted her ongoing battle with premenstrual dysphoric disorder ( PMDD ). Pattison, alongside Health Secretary Wes Streeting, appeared on the ITV program to discuss a new women's health strategy aimed at combating medical misogyny . The conversation with Susanna Reid and Ed Balls centered on the systemic issues women face when seeking medical care. Pattison revealed the difficulties she experienced in getting a PMDD diagnosis, a process that took five years. She recounted feeling dismissed and unheard by medical professionals, who often attributed her symptoms to hysteria. In a particularly disturbing instance, she was advised to bring her partner to appointments, as it might make her concerns taken more seriously. This experience, she explained, led to feelings of hopelessness, despair, anxiety, and insomnia, even prompting dark and intrusive thoughts. Pattison's openness about her struggles aims to shed light on the pervasive issue of medical misogyny and the impact of dismissing women's health concerns.

The discussion on Good Morning Britain also touched upon Pattison's anxieties about motherhood, stemming from her PMDD diagnosis. She candidly discussed her concerns about how her condition, which causes severe emotional and physical symptoms for seven to ten days each month, might affect her ability to parent. Pattison has been open about her fertility journey, including freezing her eggs, but she now grapples with the uncertainty of how she will cope with the challenges of PMDD while raising a child. She fears that her emotional instability during those specific periods could hinder her ability to be the kind of mother she envisions, a fear that has been amplified by the dismissive attitude she has encountered from medical professionals regarding her condition. The TV personality's willingness to openly address these concerns serves as a testament to the importance of normalising conversations about women's health and the impact it can have on their lives and futures. This also shows her determination to advocate for the wider need for the medical community to understand and support women with PMDD.

Adding to the conversation around women's health and medical misogyny, Pattison also criticised doctors for using disparaging language when describing her fertility, specifically calling her eggs 'geriatric.' This criticism highlighted the importance of changing the language medical professionals use and to avoid adding to women's fears. Pattison, as part of her journey in addressing these concerns, is fronting a documentary titled 'Maybe Baby?' with Channel 4. The documentary will explore her journey into starting a family and the various paths to parenthood. Pattison continues to be a strong advocate for women's health, using her platform to raise awareness about the challenges women face. She spoke about the need for better support for women with PMDD and the importance of challenging medical misogyny. This includes advocating for greater understanding and empathy from medical professionals. Pattison's story is a reminder of the need for improved healthcare services and support for women suffering from conditions like PMDD, especially when it comes to reproductive health. Her experience highlights the need for a shift in healthcare culture, fostering a more supportive and understanding environment for women





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Vicky Pattison PMDD Medical Misogyny Good Morning Britain Women's Health

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