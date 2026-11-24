New 2026 Victim Survey by Claire Waxman shows 85% of dissatisfied police victims will not report crimes again, signaling a crisis of confidence in England and Wales.

England and Wales are witnessing a profound erosion of public trust in their legal institutions, according to a major new assessment released by Claire Waxman. The Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales argues that the criminal justice system has moved beyond simple operational strain to a critical breaking point. Her analysis is based on the Victim Survey 2026, which draws on the personal accounts of more than 6,000 individuals who have interacted with the state's legal machinery.

Survey Findings Reveal Systemic Failure

The Victim Survey 2026 provides a stark contrast between official policy promises and the lived reality of victims across the nation. Claire Waxman notes that while rhetoric frequently places victim needs at the center of justice reforms, the data exposes a massive gap between aspiration and execution. Many victims report feeling treated as an afterthought, forced to chase basic information and navigate complex procedures without adequate support.

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Communication failures represent one of the most damaging aspects of this systemic collapse. Nearly half of all surveyed victims expressed dissatisfaction with how the police communicated regarding their cases. This lack of transparency is not merely an inconvenience but a critical barrier to justice. When victims feel ignored or poorly informed, their engagement with the system inevitably declines.

The consequences of this dissatisfaction are severe and far-reaching. Among those victims who reported being dissatisfied with police communication, 85% stated they would be unlikely to report a crime to the authorities again. This statistic signals a dangerous retreat from civic participation. If victims no longer believe they will be listened to or treated with dignity, they will stop coming forward, leaving offenders without accountability.

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Delays Cause Lasting Personal Harm

Time remains a significant adversary for those seeking justice, with delays causing compounding personal and professional harm. For victims whose cases progressed to the Crown Court, nearly half experienced at least one postponement. These delays are often abrupt, with many victims receiving last-minute notices on the very day they were scheduled to attend court.

The duration of these legal proceedings can be measured in years rather than months. Claire Waxman has documented cases where victims waited close to a decade between the initial reporting of an offense and their final day in court. Such extended periods of uncertainty allow trauma to fester, with careers ending and relationships straining under the weight of prolonged legal battles.

The justice process itself can sometimes prolong harm rather than alleviate the initial trauma of the crime. Victims are often left in a state of limbo, unable to move forward while the system struggles to process their cases. This structural inefficiency undermines the fundamental purpose of the courts, which is to provide resolution and closure.

Reform Needs Structural Integration

Current government efforts to strengthen the victim code of practice, though welcome, fail to address the root causes of systemic failure. Rights that victims do not know about, cannot access, or cannot enforce are effectively non-existent. The upcoming Courts and Tribunals Bill presents a crucial opportunity to mandate real change, moving beyond guidance to enforceable standards.

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Claire Waxman emphasizes that victims do not experience the legal system as separate entities like policing, prosecution, courts, and probation. Instead, they experience it as a single, interconnected justice system. However, the current structure operates in silos, with information failing to flow between agencies and responsibility becoming blurred. This fragmentation leads to inconsistent standards of support and further alienates victims.

Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive, end-to-end review of the victim journey. Policy has historically focused on isolated parts of the system while overlooking the holistic experience of the individual. Claire Waxman is calling for victims and justice to be placed at the heart of the prime minister's ten-year plan for Britain.

Immediate Actions Required for Recovery

The path forward demands bold structural reform rather than incremental adjustments. The high percentage of victims unwilling to report future crimes serves as a wake-up call for all stakeholders in the criminal justice sector. Rebuilding confidence requires a commitment to consistency, transparency, and dignity in every interaction.

As the government considers the recommendations from the Victim Survey 2026, the focus must shift from rhetorical support to tangible outcomes. Without urgent intervention, the cycle of non-reporting and unresolved crime will continue to erode the foundation of the legal system. The goal must be a justice system that truly supports those it is designed to protect.