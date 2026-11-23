A damning report by Claire Waxman reveals that victims in England and Wales are failing at every step of the justice system, with court delays and poor communication driving many away.

A scathing new report by Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, Claire Waxman, has concluded that victims are being failed 'at every step' of the criminal justice system. This damning assessment emerges against the backdrop of the Labour Government's controversial early release scheme, which has already freed thousands of offenders from prisons across England and Wales to address overcrowding.

The study, which analyzed more than 6,000 victim responses, found that nearly a third of crime victims, specifically 28 percent, do not report offenses due to dwindling faith in the system. The trust deficit is even more pronounced among vulnerable groups, with 39 percent of rape and sexual assault victims choosing not to report their crimes. This lack of engagement highlights a severe disconnect between the justice system and those it is designed to protect.

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Crown Court Delays And Communication Breakdowns

The core of the crisis lies in unprecedented delays within the Crown Court and poor communication from police agencies. Nearly half of the victims who suffered serious crimes tried in crown courts reported hearings being delayed. Specifically, 28 percent stated that their trial dates were postponed by a year or more after they were first scheduled. At the time of compiling the report, a record 23,706 Crown Court cases were outstanding for more than a year, representing around a third of all outstanding cases.

Communication failures further exacerbate the trauma for victims. More than half of the victims surveyed, amounting to 51 percent, had to phone the police themselves to get updates about their case. Among those who expressed dissatisfaction with the level of communication from officers, a staggering 46 percent, more than eight in ten victims, or 85 percent, said they would not report a crime again. This cycle of silence ensures that many offenders operate with impunity, while victims feel invisible and abandoned.

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Stakeholder Positions On Justice Reform

Claire Waxman described the justice process as a siloed system rather than a coordinated journey. She noted that as victims moved between agencies, communication broke down, accountability became blurred, and support diminished. Ms. Waxman emphasized that the system is currently based on 'agencies and processes rather than people,' leaving victims to navigate an increasingly complex landscape alone. She argued that uncertainty, repeated adjournments, and a lack of information prevent victims from moving forward, delaying their recovery and extending the impact of the crime on their lives.

Personal testimonies included in the report illustrate the human cost of these systemic failures. One rape victim revealed she was only told at 5.15 pm on a Friday that her trial would start on the Monday morning, and she only met the prosecuting barrister two minutes before giving evidence. Another female rape victim described how her trial suffered delays, stating that it felt like her life was put on hold for another year, which severely impacted her mental health while her abuser remained free.

Political Responses And Future Implications

The report coincides with heightened political debate regarding the Labour Government's prison release initiative. The latest batch of 650 convicts was released this month, with thousands more, including killers, paedophiles, and other violent offenders, set to be freed early in the coming months. Reports indicate that some victims targeted by criminals on early release are not being informed that the offender was let out of prison under this scheme, further eroding public trust in the justice process.

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones defended the government's record, stating that they inherited a growing court backlog and prisons almost full to the brim. He highlighted that the government has invested an unprecedented £550 million in victims' services over three years and is taking action to tackle the crown court backlog. However, the Victims Commissioner's report suggests that these measures have not yet been enough to reverse the deep-seated issues within the system, calling for an 'end-to-end review' and a more joined-up, victim-centered approach.

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Despite the criticism, there were some examples of excellent practice identified within the report. Nevertheless, the overall conclusion is that victims remain largely invisible in the current framework. Only around one in seven victims, or 14 percent, were aware of their rights through the Victims' Code. Furthermore, less than six in ten victims, or 58 percent, said they had received some form of support within a month of being referred to agencies. This lack of accessible support underscores the urgent need for reform.

Katie Kempen, Chief Executive of Victim Support, described the report as a 'damning indictment of the criminal justice system's failings.' She added that victims should not be paying the price for a system in crisis. With more than half of victims requiring proactive follow-up for updates, the burden of justice is increasingly placed on the shoulders of those already traumatized by crime, rather than on the institutions meant to provide relief and accountability.