Victims Identified in NYC Flatbush Building Collapse

New York City officials have revealed the identities of seven victims from the Flatbush building collapse, highlighting the tragic loss of life and ongoing investigation.

Officials have confirmed the identities of seven of the eight individuals who lost their lives in a devastating building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Wednesday evening. The structure, a three-story building, crumbled unexpectedly, resulting in the deaths of eight people and injuring eighteen others, with search efforts still ongoing at the site. The youngest victims identified are Nicole Daniela Rodriguez, aged nine, and her cousin Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, aged ten, both of whom were elementary school students.

Victim Profiles and National Origins

The remaining identified victims include Gabriel Siguencia, aged twenty-two; Mamadu Barry, aged twenty-three; Edgar Santiago Sapón Gutierrez, aged twenty-six; José Luis Caguana, aged twenty-six; and Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, aged thirty-one. An additional thirty-five-year-old man remains unidentified. Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated that the victims originated from various countries, including Mexico, Trinidad, Ecuador, and Colombia. Among the deceased, two adults were construction workers present at the site when the structure failed.

Also read Building Collapse in Flatbush Brooklyn Kills Two and Injures Seventeen

Details on José Luis Caguana and Family Impact

José Luis Caguana was confirmed as a construction worker who relocated from Ecuador to the United States six years ago. His brother, Carlos, shared with Univision and WNBC-TV that Caguana was a devoted husband and father who served as the sole provider for his family. He leaves behind his wife, a four-year-old son, and an unborn baby, with reports indicating his wife is currently in a severe state of distress and overwhelmed by grief.

The Ecuadorian consulate in New York City acknowledged Caguana's death and confirmed that his remains will be repatriated to Ecuador for burial. Consul General Gicela Andrade accompanied the mother of another victim, Gabriel Siguencia, also from Ecuador, to meet with detectives. The consulate expressed profound solidarity with the families, noting that Caguana and Siguencia were among the deceased.

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Injuries and Conditions of the Wounded

Mayor Mamdani reported that eighteen people sustained injuries during the collapse, with one individual in critical condition. Four of those injured are firefighters responding to the emergency. Alvaro Miguel Caizaguano Toasa, aged twenty-nine, is currently hospitalized at Kings County Hospital in poor condition, vomiting blood after being treated for his injuries. Toasa had been working at the site for eight months and is the head of a household supporting a three-year-old and a seven-year-old child.

A relative of Toasa highlighted the family's financial and emotional vulnerability, noting that his wife is also ill and unable to work. The family criticized the construction site as unsafe, attributing the tragedy to contractor negligence and excessive workload. Another injured victim, Edgar Santiago Sapón Gutierrez, left behind a six-year-old son, with his family recounting the night of anguish spent searching for him before receiving confirmation of his death.

Building History and Ongoing Investigation

While the immediate cause of the collapse remains under investigation, it has been revealed that the New York City Buildings Department previously assessed the structure as being in poor condition and riddled with cracks. This prior determination adds a critical dimension to the ongoing inquiry into the structural failure. Authorities continue to work at the site as recovery operations proceed, with the community grappling with the sudden loss of eight lives and the severe injuries sustained by many others.