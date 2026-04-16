Victoria Beckham Addresses Estrangement From Son Brooklyn: 'We Love Our Children'

Victoria Beckham speaks for the first time about the strained relationship with her eldest son, Brooklyn, emphasizing her commitment to protecting her children amidst reports of family estrangement and Brooklyn's public statements.

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence regarding the reported estrangement from her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham , emphasizing her and husband David's lifelong commitment to protecting and loving their children. In a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal, the former Spice Girl addressed the strained relationship with Brooklyn for the first time directly, though she refrained from mentioning him by name. She stated, 'I think that we've always—we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it.'

This statement comes after Brooklyn reportedly cut ties with his family in January, issuing a strongly worded social media declaration indicating no intention of reconciliation and accusing his parents of controlling him for a significant portion of his life. Victoria also reflected on the impact of their public life on her extended family, noting that while she doesn't feel guilt, there was a considerable adjustment period for her parents when paparazzi began appearing outside their home. She acknowledged, 'We’ve really taken our families on this ride with us.'

The rift between David, Victoria, and Brooklyn appears to have intensified over the past year. The couple and Brooklyn, along with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, have not communicated directly since last May, a period marked by Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly instructing their lawyers to handle all communication with the Beckhams' legal team. Further deepening the divide, Brooklyn is said to have blocked his parents on Instagram before Christmas and subsequently posted a lengthy statement on social media in January. In this public declaration, he alleged that Sir David and Victoria had exerted control over his life for many years, attempted to sabotage his relationship with Nicola, and caused him embarrassment at his wedding, specifically citing his mother's dancing during his first dance.

Reflecting on raising her four children, Victoria acknowledged the evolving challenges of parenting young adults and adult children, stating, 'Being a parent of young adult children and adult children, gosh, I mean, it's very different from having little children. I think that we're trying to do the best we can.' More recently, Brooklyn appeared to make a pointed reference to his estranged family in a heartfelt anniversary message to Nicola, celebrating four years together. The aspiring chef, aged 27, conveyed a message of enduring strength in their relationship, stating they 'have been through so much together but are stronger than ever.'

This anniversary post followed a series of actions that have kept the family dynamics in the public spotlight. The circumstances surrounding Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding in Florida were revisited earlier this year, with Brooklyn reiterating his desire for no further contact with his family. He had previously accused his mother, Victoria, of cancelling Nicola's wedding dress arrangement at the last minute, 'hijacking' the first dance, and dancing 'inappropriately' with him during that moment. In a recent Instagram Story, Brooklyn shared a card intended for Nicola, expressing his profound love and commitment, describing their journey as one of shared resilience and their bond as unbreakable. The caption accompanying the post further emphasized their unity, stating, 'Can't wait to stay young with you xx love you so much x.'

This comes shortly after Brooklyn showcased a new tattoo tribute to Nicola, a phrase reading 'Our little bubble,' which he had previously used to describe their private life together in the US after relocating from the UK. He had previously described the move as seamless due to his strong connection with Nicola, stating, 'No, because I’m marrying my best friend, so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it’s just really nice.' Brooklyn Beckham's statement in full: I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.





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