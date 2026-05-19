Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney's Fashion Feud on the High Street

The article explores the ongoing tensions and rivalries between Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney, two prominent fashion designers with established brands. Despite their different paths to fame, they have had their fair share of disputes, including allegations of 'nanny poaching' and professional disagreements.

Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney may seem like showbiz royalty with their hit fashion brands, yet they have a turbulent past marked by tensions, including disagreements over designers, models, and even a 2017 row over Harper Beckham's birthday party at Buckingham Palace.

However, their rivalry may reach new heights on the High Street, with both releasing affordable collections with popular mid-range stores. Victoria Beckham's collaboration with GAP, inspired by their classic logo hoodies, and Stella McCartney's second collection with H&M, featuring her infamous 'Rock Royalty' tank, reignite their old rivalry





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Victoria Beckham Stella Mccartney Fashion Feud Rivalry GAP H&M

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