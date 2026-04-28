Victoria Beckham Bans Daughter Harper From Wearing Iconic Spice Girls Catsuit

Victoria Beckham revealed her 14-year-old daughter Harper is not yet allowed to wear her famous black PVC catsuit from her Spice Girls days. She also discussed coping with family drama and negative press.

Victoria Beckham recently shared a glimpse into her family life, revealing a playful boundary she's set with her 14-year-old daughter, Harper. While Harper is eager to explore her mother's iconic fashion history, particularly the costumes from Victoria's Spice Girls era, one outfit is strictly off-limits – the black PVC catsuit worn in the 'Say You'll Be There' music video.

Victoria explained during a discussion at the Time100 Summit in New York City that Harper's age is the primary reason for this restriction, stating simply, 'She's 14, ok, so we're going to wait for that.

' This anecdote highlights Victoria's approach to parenting, balancing her daughter's burgeoning interest in fashion with age-appropriate boundaries. It also underscores the enduring appeal of the Spice Girls' style, even for a new generation. Beyond fashion, Victoria also addressed the recent public scrutiny her family has faced, stemming from her son Brooklyn Beckham's public statements regarding his wedding and relationship with his parents.

She emphasized her strategy for navigating such challenges, which involves a steadfast refusal to engage with negative press and a reliance on the unwavering support of her husband, David Beckham. Victoria Beckham's comments came during a series of interviews and appearances in New York City, where she was recognized on Time's Most Influential People of 2026 list and attended the TIME100 Gala alongside David.

When questioned about handling private matters becoming public news, Victoria revealed a long-honed coping mechanism: ignoring the 'noise.

' She explained that after decades in the public eye, she's learned to focus on what truly matters – her family and her work – and to delegate the handling of negativity to others. This approach, she believes, is essential for maintaining a sense of peace and protecting her loved ones. She further elaborated on the importance of family support, emphasizing the close bonds she shares with David, her parents, and David's parents.

The Beckhams' ability to lean on each other, coupled with a shared sense of humor, is a key factor in their resilience. Victoria specifically noted David's comedic talent, highlighting the importance of laughter in navigating difficult times. The situation with Brooklyn Beckham, while not directly addressed in detail, was alluded to when Victoria stated she will 'always protect' her children.

This period of public attention for the Beckhams began earlier this year when Brooklyn Beckham shared a detailed Instagram statement alleging that his parents had negatively impacted his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham. He accused them of attempting to control his life and being overly concerned with their public image. Since then, there has been limited public interaction between Brooklyn and his parents.

Victoria's recent statements suggest a commitment to prioritizing her family's well-being and shielding her children from unnecessary negativity. Her decision to restrict Harper from wearing the PVC catsuit, while seemingly lighthearted, reflects a broader pattern of protective parenting.

Furthermore, her refusal to engage with negative press demonstrates a strategic approach to managing her public persona and safeguarding her family's privacy. Victoria's continued success as a fashion designer and her recognition as an influential figure underscore her ability to navigate the complexities of fame and maintain a strong sense of self, even amidst personal challenges.

The family's presence at high-profile events like the TIME100 Gala signals a continued commitment to their public roles, albeit one approached with a renewed focus on protecting their inner circle





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Beckham Harper Beckham Spice Girls Fashion Family Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz Beckham Time100 Summit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David and Victoria Beckham’s reunion hopes with Brooklyn ‘dashed before World Cup’David and Victoria Beckham reportedly had hopes of reuniting with Brooklyn before the World Cup in June, since they'll be in the US.

Read more »

Chloë Sevigny's Harper's Bazaar Cover Faces Fan BacklashFans have criticized Harper's Bazaar's latest cover featuring Chloë Sevigny, deeming the chosen image unflattering despite the high-fashion clothing. The actress also discussed her lifelong struggles with feeling 'pretty' in a new interview.

Read more »

Is Harper Beckham Being Pushed Too Fast Into the Spotlight?Concerns are raised about Harper Beckham's education and rapid entry into the public eye, mirroring her mother Victoria's lifestyle and career. The article questions the balance between family business and a normal teenage experience.

Read more »

Bolton mum: 'Surgeon says my son's bicycle helmet saved his life'Charlie Harper, 12, suffered a broken nose, cheekbone and damaged vertebrae in his neck.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham admits what she 'learned a long time ago' amid Brooklyn feudShe continues to face public interest in her and her husband, Sir David Beckham's, feud with their eldest child

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Radiates Style and Strength on GAP Photoshoot and Addresses Family ChallengesVictoria Beckham shines on set of her GAP photoshoot, discussing her design inspiration and navigating public life while subtly addressing recent family difficulties.

Read more »