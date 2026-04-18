Victoria Beckham Celebrates 52nd Birthday with Family Love Amidst Son's Estrangement

Victoria Beckham marked her 52nd birthday with a heartwarming celebration surrounded by family and friends, sharing her gratitude on Instagram. While receiving loving tributes from her husband David and sons Romeo and Cruz, her eldest son Brooklyn notably did not send birthday wishes, amidst ongoing family estrangement. Victoria recently spoke publicly about her commitment to protecting and loving her children, addressing the rift for the first time.

Victoria Beckham marked her 52nd birthday with heartfelt gratitude towards her family and friends. The former Spice Girl, known as Posh Spice, took to Instagram to share a joyous moment from her celebrations. In a photograph, Victoria, radiant in a stylish off-the-shoulder satin dress, is seen beaming as a beautifully adorned birthday cake with lit candles is presented before her.

She expressed her delight, captioning the post with an inspiring message: Dream big then dream even bigger! The most magical day with my family and friends. Thank you for all your love and kindness. I feel so grateful. Her milestone birthday was met with a wave of affectionate tributes from her loved ones, including her husband, Sir David Beckham, and her former Spice Girls bandmates. David, a renowned former footballer, shared a nostalgic series of images on Instagram, blending sentimentality with playful humor. He posted a memorable snapshot of Victoria from the Spice Girls' iconic 1996 music video for Say You'll Be There, the very moment she first captured his heart. Adding a touch of amusement, David also included a picture of a young Victoria standing beside her father's Rolls-Royce, a subtle nod to a humorous anecdote shared on David's 2023 Netflix series. In the show, Victoria had recounted her working-class upbringing, only for David to playfully interject, urging her to admit that her father had indeed driven her to school in a Rolls-Royce, a symbol of luxury. The couple's enduring affection was further highlighted by a throwback picture from their honeymoon in 1999, as they enjoyed a getaway in the South of France. David concluded his touching tribute by expressing his deep love for Victoria, calling her the one & only Posh Spice and emphasizing her deservingness of a special day as a devoted wife, mother, friend, and even a gym partner. Among their children, Romeo was the first to publicly celebrate his mother's birthday, sharing a loving message and a photograph together. He penned, Happy Birthday mum love you so so much have the best day @victoriabeckham. He also shared a childhood memory of them attending one of Sir David's football matches. Later, their youngest son, Cruz, posted endearing childhood photos with his mother, evoking warm memories. Notably absent from the birthday wishes was their eldest son, Brooklyn, aged 27. This absence comes in the wake of Victoria's recent comments to the Wall Street Journal, where she addressed the estrangement within the family, stating that she and David have always strived to protect and love their children. While the publication notes that she did not explicitly name Brooklyn in her statement, the mother of four, now 51, openly discussed the ongoing rift for the first time. She reflected on their parental journey, saying, I think that we've always — we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it. The estrangement between Brooklyn and his family reportedly escalated in January, with Brooklyn making a public statement indicating his intention not to reconcile and accusing his parents of controlling him for a significant portion of his life. Despite the familial complexities, Victoria Beckham was inundated with well wishes from a broad circle of friends and fans, underscoring her continued public presence and affection from many quarters





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