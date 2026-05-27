Victoria Beckham Confirms Daughter Harper Beckham is Prioritizing GCSE Exams Over Beauty Brand Launch Amid Trademark Challenge

Victoria Beckham states that her daughter Harper is focusing on her GCSEs despite plans for a beauty line. The HIKU BY Harper trademark faces a US refusal, but the family may appeal. Harper's skincare passion stems from her acne struggles.

Victoria Beckham has shared insights into her daughter Harper's academic focus and entrepreneurial ambitions, confirming that while the 14-year-old is passionate about beauty and skincare, she is currently concentrating on her General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams.

In a recent podcast interview, Beckham explained that Harper's idea for a beauty brand was born from her own struggles with acne, a challenge the mother-daughter duo both understand intimately. However, she emphasized that education remains the immediate priority.

This clarification comes amid reports that the family had trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper in the UK, with plans to launch a debut beauty range inspired by South Korean cosmetics, targeting Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers, potentially as early as this summer. The venture has encountered a hurdle, as the US Patent and Trademark Office issued an initial refusal for the trademark, citing potential confusion with existing marks for brooms, scrubbing brushes, toiletry, and fragrance products.

The family now has a six-month window to appeal this decision. Harper's interest in beauty is not new; her mother recounted how the teen, even at a young age, would sit in on beauty development meetings and later presented PowerPoint pitches to formally propose the brand and even request a perm.

Beckham expressed immense pride in her daughter's ambition and business acumen, while also reflecting on the family's history of protecting its brand, noting that Harper's name was trademarked for various product categories when she was just five years old-a move described by intellectual property experts as unusual future-proofing. The situation highlights the intersection of celebrity, family, and youthful entrepreneurship, balancing the pressures of academic achievement with the allure of the beauty industry and the complexities of intellectual property law





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harper Beckham Victoria Beckham Beauty Brand Gcses Trademark HIKU BY Harper Acne Skincare South Korean Cosmetics Entrepreneurship Celebrity Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harper Beckham Mimics Victoria in Ibiza Outing Amid Mother's Fashion Expansion and Harper's Beauty Venture SetbackHarper Beckham wore her mother Victoria's dress during an Ibiza family lunch, echoing Victoria's style. Meanwhile, Victoria discusses growth plans for her £100 million fashion brand and rules out a singing return. Harper's beauty line, HIKU BY Harper, faces a US trademark hurdle.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham's Collaboration with Gap Lands with Dark Wash Blue Low Rise Capri JeansVictoria Beckham's collaboration with Gap has landed with the Dark Wash Blue Low Rise Capri Jeans, a stylish and wearable piece for summer 2026. The capri jeans have a fitted profile, 9-inch low rise, and 7-inch leg opening, giving them a clean, tapered finish. They are made from 99% cotton and 1% Lycra Elastane, described as low-stretch. The jeans are available in sizes 24R to 33R, but many sizes are selling out quickly. Next day delivery to home is available, or free to any Gap or Next store. The Spring Into Summer discount makes exploring the wider Gap x Victoria Beckham collection very worthwhile, too.

Read more »

Harper Beckham's Swanky Lunch in Formentera: Designer's Daughter Steals the Show in Her Mum's DressHarper Beckham, the 14-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, was spotted at a swanky lunch in Formentera with her family. She wore a cream satin dress from her mum's upcoming collection, which was the spitting image of the silk pieces featured in Victoria's collection. Harper also carried a £2,200 Bottega Veneta clutch bag.

Read more »

Harper Beckham, 14, steals mum Victoria Beckham's sundressFormer Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was spotted in a brown summer dress on holiday with her family in Ibiza, which her daughter Harper styled completely differently hours later.

Read more »