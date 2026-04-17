Victoria Beckham Emphasizes Appropriateness Amidst Brooklyn Feud

Victoria Beckham highlights the importance of appropriate behavior for her children amid an ongoing family dispute with eldest son Brooklyn, sharing her thoughts on parenting and public life while celebrating her birthday.

Victoria Beckham has emphasized the importance of her children exhibiting appropriate behavior amidst an ongoing family rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn. The former Spice Girl, aged 52, addressed questions concerning Brooklyn before shifting focus to her youngest daughter, Harper. Describing her 14-year-old, Victoria noted, She is very sweet, very kind, works hard, and is also very appropriate, which I believe is really important too.

These comments follow Brooklyn's public statement regarding their estrangement, where he alleged that Victoria had danced inappropriately with him at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. Victoria also directly addressed the feud, stating, I think that we have always—we love our children so much. We have always tried to be the best parents we can be. And you know, we have been in the public eye for more than 30 years now, and all we have ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that is all I really want to say about it.

Victoria Beckham's emphasis on appropriate conduct among her children comes as the family navigates a public dispute with her eldest son, Brooklyn. She highlighted her daughter Harper's appropriateness as a valuable trait, stating, She is very appropriate, which I think is really important as well. The family photo includes Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Harper, David, Victoria Beckham, and Nicola Peltz.

Victoria was also questioned about any feelings of remorse for involving her family, including her four children—Brooklyn, Romeo (23), Cruz (21), and Harper (14)—along with her parents, in the public sphere. She conveyed to The Wall Street Journal, I would not say it comes with guilt; I would say that there was a lot of adjusting for my mum and dad when all of a sudden there were paparazzi outside their house. We have really taken our families on this ride with us.

David and Victoria have reportedly not communicated with Brooklyn since last May, following his and his wife Nicola's absence from the former footballer's 50th birthday celebrations. Prior to this, Brooklyn and Nicola's legal representatives allegedly communicated with the Beckhams' legal team, requesting that all interactions occur through them. Shortly before Christmas, Brooklyn reportedly blocked his parents on Instagram.

In January, he shared a significant six-page letter on social media, claiming that David and Victoria exerted control over him for a considerable portion of his life, attempted to separate him from Nicola, and caused him embarrassment when his mother danced inappropriately with him during his first dance at his wedding. Speaking about all four of her children earlier in the interview, Victoria commented on the distinct challenges of parenting young adults and adult children. She expressed, I think that we are trying to do the best we can.

She also indicated that recent negative press over the past three months has not impacted her fashion and beauty business, asserting, I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good. I don’t think they are buying my eyeliner just because it is me. Victoria's remarks preceded her 52nd birthday on Friday, with reports suggesting the day might feel more like an ordeal than a celebration.

A source told the Mirror, Victoria is dreading it. It is really, really difficult for her. She is trying to keep busy with work to distract herself, but her heart is broken. Despite these sentiments, she presented a composed demeanor, commencing her birthday festivities with a celebratory dinner alongside Harper at Casadonna in Miami on Thursday. The mother and daughter shared a tender embrace after Victoria was surprised with a white birthday cake at their table.

Prior to her outing, Victoria shared a striking mirror selfie on Instagram, detailing her outfit. She wore a sophisticated navy gown, priced at £990, from her own Victoria Beckham collection. She explained, So I am here in Miami, and tonight I am going out with my girlfriends for my birthday, and I just got this amazing navy blue jersey dress which I love. It is just the perfect party dress for a night out with my girlfriends.

Victoria maintained an outwardly positive appearance as she began celebrating her 52nd birthday with an elaborate dinner with Harper at Casadonna in Miami on Thursday. Earlier this month, Brooklyn appeared to subtly address his estranged family in a heartfelt four-year anniversary message to his wife, Nicola. The aspiring chef, aged 27, reiterated his stance with a defiant anniversary note to Nicola, stating they have endured much together but are stronger than ever.

The 2022 Florida wedding was once again brought into the public spotlight earlier this year when Brooklyn insisted he desired no further family contact in a significant statement. He alleged that his mother had canceled Nicola's dress fitting at the last minute, had hijacked the first dance, and had danced inappropriately with him. On his Instagram Story on Friday, Brooklyn shared a card he had sent to Nicola which read: Happy 4 year anniversary baby, I love you with all my heart.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Beckham Brooklyn Beckham Family Feud Parenting Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria Beckham's 'dread' over birthday as she's set for more Brooklyn heartacheA source has revealed that Victoria Beckham's forthcoming birthday will be more of an ordeal than a reason for celebration, what with her ongoing feud with son Brooklyn

Read more »

Victoria Beckham 'dreading' her birthday as star 'set for more Brooklyn heartache'Victoria Beckham turns 52 on Friday April 17 and it's set to be her first birthday since estranged son Brooklyn reportedly accused her and husband David of 'hijacking' his wedding first dance with Nicola Peltz

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on Estrangement from Son BrooklynVictoria Beckham has publicly addressed the strained relationship with her eldest son, Brooklyn, for the first time, expressing her unwavering love and commitment to protecting her children amidst reports of a family feud.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on Estrangement from Son BrooklynVictoria Beckham speaks for the first time about the family rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn, emphasizing her love and protective stance as a parent. She discusses the challenges of raising children in the public eye and her son's recent statements and actions.

Read more »

Sir David Beckham's wife Victoria breaks silence on feud with son BrooklynVictoria Beckham has opened up about the reported tensions within her family, insisting that she and husband David have always prioritised their roles as parents. The fashion designer’s comments come following a period of intense public scrutiny regarding the couple's relationship with their eldest son, Brooklyn.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on Family Feud, Emphasizes Parental ProtectionVictoria Beckham addresses the reported rift with her son Brooklyn, stating her lifelong commitment to protecting her children and emphasizing her role as a loving parent navigating the complexities of public life.

Read more »