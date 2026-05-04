Victoria Beckham Extends Olive Branch to Brooklyn with Birthday Gift

Victoria Beckham appears to be making an effort to reconcile with son Brooklyn by including him in a birthday gift to David Beckham, despite recent public statements of estrangement. The gesture comes as David celebrates his 51st birthday and Brooklyn remains largely silent on social media.

Victoria Beckham made a gesture towards her son Brooklyn by attributing a birthday gift to all her sons, including him, as husband David celebrated his 51st birthday at their Cotswolds estate.

Despite Brooklyn's absence from the celebrations, Victoria documented David's joyful reaction to the gift – a collection of chickens – on Instagram, emphasizing the present was 'from the boys'. This act appears to be an attempt to mend fences following Brooklyn's recent public statements expressing feelings of estrangement from his family and accusations of being controlled. While Brooklyn remained silent on his father's birthday on social media, his siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper all posted heartfelt tributes.

David himself expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and gifts, sharing a throwback photo from his school days and acknowledging the special day he had. He highlighted feeling 'very blessed' and thanked his wife, children, family, and friends for their affection. The gesture of chickens isn't new, as David previously received them as a Christmas gift, leading to the creation of a hen pen on their property. This latest offering seems particularly symbolic given the ongoing family dynamics.

Victoria has recently addressed the situation with Brooklyn, stating their priority has always been to protect and love their children, acknowledging the challenges of navigating public life while raising a family. The situation stems from Brooklyn's claims that he felt controlled by his parents for much of his life and that they attempted to interfere in his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

He even went so far as to declare he was no longer part of 'Brand Beckham' and accused his mother of embarrassing him with her behavior at his wedding. Legal communication has been channeled through lawyers, and Brooklyn reportedly blocked his parents on Instagram before publishing a detailed letter outlining his grievances. Victoria's recent comments and the birthday gift gesture suggest a desire to bridge the gap, but the extent to which Brooklyn will reciprocate remains uncertain.

The family's situation continues to be a subject of public interest, highlighting the complexities of family relationships under intense scrutiny





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