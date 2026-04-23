Victoria Beckham Faces Trademark Setbacks Amid Time100 Appearance

Victoria Beckham's brand has recently encountered challenges in trademark disputes with Vera Bradley and Vendela Beauty, while she simultaneously attended the prestigious Time100 Summit in New York, showcasing her fashion sense and business acumen.

Victoria Beckham , the renowned fashion designer and former Spice Girl, recently navigated a series of trademark challenges while simultaneously making a high-profile appearance at the Time100 Summit in New York City.

Despite reports surfacing of setbacks in legal battles concerning her 'VB' trademark, Beckham maintained a cheerful demeanor, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her Time100 experience on Instagram. The core of the dispute revolves around Victoria Beckham Ltd's attempt to prevent US luxury handbag retailer Vera Bradley from utilizing the initials 'VB'. The concern stemmed from the potential for consumer confusion, given that 'VB' serves as the logo for Beckham's own beauty brand.

Her legal team, represented by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp and attorney Eleanor Lackman, argued that Victoria Beckham is globally recognized by her initials and that Vera Bradley’s use of the same could lead customers to believe in a collaboration or endorsement that doesn’t exist. Vera Bradley, a well-established American company generating approximately £200 million annually, was founded in 1982 and specializes in luggage and handbag design.

However, after initially seeking an extension to build their case, Victoria Beckham Ltd ultimately relinquished their opposition to Vera Bradley’s trademark application, effectively conceding the battle. The US Patent and Trademark Office documented this withdrawal, stating that the relinquishment allows the application to proceed. This isn't the first trademark hurdle Beckham has faced recently. A prior case involved a dispute with Norwegian supermodel Vendela Kirsebom’s beauty brand, Vendela Beauty.

Beckham alleged that Vendela Beauty’s 'VB' logo was strikingly similar to her own, potentially misleading consumers. In an attempt to demonstrate her brand’s prominence in Norway, Beckham’s team presented data including sales figures, magazine features, and Instagram follower counts.

However, the trademark office ruled against Beckham, finding insufficient evidence to prove a substantial Norwegian following. The provided sales figures encompassed the entire Nordic region, not specifically Norway, and the number of followers demonstrably located within Norway was not adequately established. Notably, Vendela Kirsebom had filed her trademark application in 2021, predating Victoria Beckham’s opposition. This decision highlighted the importance of demonstrating localized brand recognition when pursuing trademark protection in specific territories.

The case underscores the complexities of international trademark law and the need for robust evidence of market presence. Despite these legal challenges, Beckham appears to be focusing on her business ventures and public engagements. While navigating these legal complexities, Victoria Beckham actively participated in the Time100 Summit, showcasing her signature style and engaging with fellow attendees.

She shared photos on Instagram of her preparations for the event, sporting a sophisticated midi dress from her own brand, paired with vibrant red heels and statement sunglasses. The images portray a confident and composed figure, seemingly unfazed by the recent trademark news. Beckham was seen on stage with Victoria’s Editorial Director of TIME, and also posed with Jessica Sibley, the CEO of TIME, who was elegantly dressed in a white silk suit.

The summit also drew other notable figures, including singer Hilary Duff, who opted for a stylish light grey jumpsuit. The Beckhams are currently enjoying time in New York after a period spent in Miami, suggesting a continued commitment to both their personal and professional lives. The situation highlights the ongoing efforts to protect brand identity in a competitive global market, and the challenges faced by high-profile individuals and companies in safeguarding their intellectual property





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